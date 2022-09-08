Warriors Star Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Father’s Time in NBA

The Golden State Warriors have had a busy summer. While they did lose three key rotation pieces in Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica, they swiftly replaced them by signing Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green to the roster.

Not only has the team been active, though, but so have the players. Stephen Curry has been all over the place. He’s been playing in golf tournaments, hosting his Underrated golf tour, and most recently, just released a new children’s book, I Have a Superpower.

Curry recently did an interview with Christian Dashiell of Fatherly to discuss the project. During the discussion, he talked about how he handles parenting duties throughout the regular season, the changes he makes in the offseason, and how it was like when he was a kid and his father, Dell Curry, was in the NBA.

“We’re fortunate to have FaceTime when I’m on the road. My dad traveled a lot during his 16 years in the NBA, and I don’t know how my parents did it back in the day without technology. During the off-season, I have much more time with my kids, so I’m trying to do as many fun things as possible and do little things like showing up to their practices. Carpooling is an amazing time [chuckles]. The beauty of it is that you come to appreciate all the little things that seem kind of mundane or routine,” Curry said.

Steph Curry makes it look easy. He can hit practically any shot on the basketball court, his Golden State Warriors are crushing it, and his kids always look like they’re living a perfect life. https://t.co/nwXWr6vmbn — Fatherly (@FatherlyHQ) September 7, 2022

In addition, Curry spoke about the lessons his parents made sure to teach him as a child.

Curry on Parent’s Support

The Warriors point guard talked about how his parents helped him deal with failure. He referenced a time where he missed two free throws in a row to loss the national championship game, discussing how supportive his parents were at the time.

“They created an environment where I learned early on how to respond to failure. I played on a 10-and-under AAU basketball when I was 9, so I was the youngest on the team. And there was a big moment in the national championship game where I missed a free throw to tie the game and the next one as well,” Curry explained. “So by missing those two free throws, we lost the game. My parents were very supportive of me during those moments. Even now, the emotions I experience when I think of that time are very tangible. And the power of that experience has helped me learn not to be afraid of failure.”

Proud to announce my first kids' book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself 💪🏽💪🏽📚 https://t.co/BD3tuT7jvG pic.twitter.com/OM2FUOdgCF — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 6, 2022

In tandem, Curry said that he’s trying to pass down similar lessons to his kids.

Curry Discusses Lessons He Teaches

The biggest lesson Curry tries to teach his kids is that it’s important to try things, even if they don’t work out in the end.

“I’m always telling my kids that they have to try stuff and sometimes it’s not gonna work. Sometimes it is, but all you control is your focus and attention. It’s all about your approach to life,” Curry stated. “My parents set that foundation for belief and confidence that can prepare you for any moment and not be afraid of what the consequences might be or what the outcomes are going to be.”

Curry’s new book is available to be ordered now.