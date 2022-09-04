Warriors Star Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Receiving Major Honor

The Golden State Warriors have built the greatest NBA empire of this century. Teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat have thrown their hat in the ring for that title, but the Warriors’ dominance over the past decade has been incredible.

But their success as a team isn’t the only thing that has made their dynasty so iconic. The players’ individual achievements are almost as impressive. Draymond Green has established himself as one of the best defenders ever, Steve Kerr is one of the winningest individuals in the sport, and Stephen Curry is widely considered to be the greatest shooter of all time.

However, while Curry’s success on the court has helped him become one of the best NBA players in league history, he’s been making some noise off the court as of late. Curry recently graduated from Davison College, and in turn, he received the honor of having his number retired. The Warriors point guard reacted to the news on Twitter afterward.

“Some things are worth the wait! #30 up in the rafters looks right! Humbled and blessed to be up there with the @DavidsonWildcat legends. #TCC forever. ALWAYS a great day to be a Wildcat!,” Curry tweeted on September 2.

Curry received heaps of praise for graduating college. His mom even gave an emotional speech at the ceremony.

Sonya Curry Delivers Emotional Speech

Davidson held their graduation during the NBA Playoffs this year, so Curry was unable to attend. However, the school held a second graduation just for Curry, and his mom was there to give an emotional speech.

“Today you can breathe and say, ‘Check, it’s done,’ ” she said in the emotional speech. “Today you helped coach McKillop maintain his 100% graduation rate. And you set an example for others, young and old, that it’s never too late to complete your education.”

Curry spent three years at Davidson before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2009, but 13 years later, he made sure to finish his education. She wasn’t the only one who congratulated him on the honor, though.

NBA Stars Congratulate Curry

Lakers superstar LeBron James made sure to recognize Curry’s accomplishment. He posted an Instagram Story, shouting out Curry and showing his respect for the Warriors star.

“AMAZING!! CONGRATULATIONS @STEPHENCURRY30!! MAJOR BRO,” James wrote on his Instagram Story.

In addition, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams sent in a video that Davidson men’s basketball posted on their Twitter page. While Williams admitted that Curry inspired him when he was younger, he also took a playful dig at the superstar for beating him in the NBA Finals.

“What’s up brother. First off, I wanted to say congratulations. It’s a huge accomplishment, it’s a blessing. I wore #30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you, so, I’m a little partial,” Williams said with a smirk. “But congratulations on your success. I wish you luck. I’ll see you again next year.”

Graduating from college is no easy feat, and finishing a degree over a decade later is even more impressive. And now that Curry’s number is officially in the rafters at Davidson, his mark on the school will live on forever.