Stephen Curry Makes Bold Claim About Warriors Teammate in His Absence

The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in a tricky situation. With Stephen Curry sidelined due to a shoulder injury, the rest of the team is being forced to step up to the plate. And considering they were struggling before Curry’s absence, it’s even more important for the team’s role players to improve their games.

One of those players being looked at to step up has been Donte DiVincenzo, who the Warriors signed this offseason. He’s played well as of late, and Curry himself even commented on his performances. Curry said that he has a real opportunity to show what he’s got.

“A prototypical experienced college player turned pro that’s been around winning and knows how to win,” Curry said via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic “He’s committed to always impacting the game whether it’s rebounding, defending, scoring. He’s got an opportunity here to lead and cement himself as a guy every team should want on their roster just because he can plug a lot of holes and do a lot of different things. He’s given us a lot of, just, presence. He can play with pretty much any lineup.”

When Curry went down, most of the attention went to Jordan Poole, as he was the one who stepped up last season when Curry got injured. And while he’s primarily been the go-to scorer this time around, too, DiVincenzo has played extremely well.

DiVincenzo has scored 15 points in five of the last eight games he’s appeared in. Over the course of his last ten appearances for the Warriors, DiVincenzo has played 31.2 minutes per contest. In that span, he’s averaging 11.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 41.1% shooting from the field and 44.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jordan Poole Takes Subtle Jab at Draymond Green

On the court, things haven’t been smooth sailing for the Warriors, but off of it, things have seemed fine. After a rocky preseason, there haven’t been many reports of issues coming out of Golden State. However, a Warriors Twitter user pointed out an instance where they think Poole took a jab at Draymond Green.

Poole was crediting his teammates’ play after their win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but he seemed to mention everyone on the team except for Green.

“I missed a couple easy ones that I would like to have back,” Poole said. “But just playing through the offense. Shout out to my teammates for looking for me, getting me open, trusting me to make the right play. But also just being able to go out there and be aggressive, you know, all night. And we just keyed in on that offensive end and we picked it up on the defensive end later in the game, and it was a team effort, total team effort. Donte [DiVincenzo] played a huge, Klay [Thompson] played huge, Ty [Jerome] played huge, JK [Jonathan Kuminga], everybody. Moses [Moody] came in, gave us good minutes. So, in the league it’s a long season and everybody’s a good team. So you got to just find ways to just grit it out at the end and continue to keep going.”

Wow #JordanPoole is slick at hell with this @Money23Green shade 😂😂😂. Crushed my @trailblazers, had my man @Dame_Lillard storm off the court then this dude sits on the podium and shouts out every @warriors teammate beside Draymond lmaoooo 😭😭😭 cool ass playa pic.twitter.com/qqASDmBSqe — Kemo (@KhalidBalid) December 31, 2022

Steve Kerr Details Future of Warriors Big 3

The current Warriors squad hasn’t lived up to par this year, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have time to turn things around. Their Big 3 is still elite together. But when it comes to the future, anything can happen. Head coach Steve Kerr tried to predict where all three of them would be in 20 years.

“Draymond will be coaching in the NBA,” Kerr told Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s going to get away from playing, he’ll retire, he’ll go into TV for a while, he’ll be wildly successful. And then he’s gonna get bored because he’s gonna miss the competition. So he’s gonna go coach. Steph will be on the senior tour playing golf. And Klay will be sailing around the world, and nobody will be able to find him.”