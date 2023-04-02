Stephen Curry Gets Real on Rumors of Warriors’ Championship Core Breakup

The Golden State Warriors title defense has been overshadowed by rumors of multiple core members of the team possibly looking for new beginnings. There have been whispers of possible exits of both general manager Bob Myers and star forward Draymond Green, after the season comes to a close.

Golden State’s franchise point guard Stephen Curry recently addressed those rumors during a radio interview with 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru, explaining that he believes that the Warriors will be able to keep their championship core together.

“I think we can all acknowledge and keep it real that had we not won a championship last year, then those questions would have been a lot more … everyday, I guess?” Curry said. “But when you prove that you can win, then you kind of hold off the dogs in terms of how hard it is to do what we’ve done and keep this together for as long as we have. I still feel like we can [keep everyone together]. Obviously, we understand how important Bob is, we understand how important Coach is, our core, Draymond, Klay [Thompson], myself, Andre [Iguodala], even though he’s had a rough year with injuries and what not, he’s been extremely valuable behind the scenes in helping maintain our culture.”

Play

Steph Curry: Warriors "Absolutely" Have a Run in Them Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry joins Steiny and Guru from Chase Center to discuss his team's up-and-down season, to preview the final five games of the regular season, the growth of the youngsters, how a fifth championship would affect his legacy, the future of the organization beyond this season, and more. Download the… 2023-03-31T20:47:12Z

Stephen Curry Thinks Warriors Can Make a Title

Another talking point of Curry’s radio appearance, was his belief in this season’s squad’s ability to chase another championship.

He told the hosts that he absolutely believes this roster can do it, it’s just a matter of ironing out some kinks.

“This year we’ve had guys in a lot of different roles, some newcomer,” Curry added. “For us to be the champs and have to take everybody’s best shot all year, some self-inflicted wounds that we’ve had, games we should have won — with all that said, absolutely [we can make a title run]. I feel like we are a team that’s a force and when we’re locked in on the specific test of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series — obviously we need to get there and finish this year strong and hopefully stay out of the play-in [tournament] — that remains the same.”

Warriors Sharpshooting Trio Accomplishes Historic Feat vs. Spurs

Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole made history on Friday night, becoming just the second trio of teammates to make over 200 3-pointers each in a single season.

Poole hit his 200th three in the Warriors win over the San Antonio Spurs, joining the Splash Brothers above the benchmark.

After the win, Thompson spoke to Poole’s work ethic, pointing out that the 23-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

“Credit to Jordan he works his tail off everyday, same with Steph. It’s really cool that we have two other guys who shoot it so well, it makes my job so much easier,” Thompson said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Thinking back to his rookie year, to the player that he is now. He’s a champion. He’s got All-Star games in his future. He’s our future for the Warriors, obviously. We got so lucky to get a guy like him at the 28th pick, that just doesn’t happen so often. He’s so much fun to play with. He’s a great scoring point guard as well as a facilitator and he has so much greatness ahead of him.”