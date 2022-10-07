Stephen Curry Calls Out Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

The season is still a little under two weeks away, but the Golden State Warriors are already dealing with some drama. As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation at practice.

In turn, lots of reports have come out about the issue. Green will supposedly be disciplined for the incident, where he reportedly struck Poole, but on top of that, some have noted that the young guard’s attitude has changed. Poole is due for a contract extension soon, and some have mentioned that he’s acted differently so far this year.

However, most reports have been from outsiders who were obviously not present for at the time of the altercation. Stephen Curry, on the other hand, was there, and he said that nothing warranted the situation.

“There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday,” Curry stated.” I’ll make that clear. And it’s also something that we feel like will not derail our season and what we’re trying to build. And that’s with Draymond as a part of that. The rest of it, part of the speculation becomes opinion, which turns into borderline fact of like what actually happened. I hate that that became part of the narrative. It’s not fair to J.P.”

In addition to that, Curry also took the time to defend Poole.

Curry: ‘Nothing That Wattanted the Situation’

The Warriors superstar also shed some light on the reports about Poole’s character. He said that there’s no merit to the idea that Poole has been acting differently in during training camp and the preseason.

“There was a specific tweet that was put out yesterday insinuating that J.P.’s attitude, or something, has changed since training camp, or even, whatever time that they’re talking about. It’s absolute B.S,” Curry said. “Andre [Iguodala] addressed it yesterday with his tweet. We can kind of leave it at that. J.P. has been great.”

Poole will be entering his fourth season with the Warriors and is fresh off of a career year. He gave the Warriors a massive boost during their championship run, especially when Curry was dealing with injuries. So, when Poole was called into question, Curry was quick to come to his defense.

He also noted Iguodala’s response to the situation, which came to light on Twitter.

Iguodala Defends Poole’s Character

Curry wasn’t the only player on the Warriors who came to Poole’s defense when his attitude started being called into question. Iguodala, who just recently announced his return to the team, took to Twitter to defend Poole.

He said that Poole is a “great character kid” and condemned those who started talking bad about him.

“What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella [Jordan Poole] … great character kid … miss me with all that other bs. Straight from the ‘SOURCE’,” Iguodala tweeted.

The veteran was quick to defend the youngster, just as Curry was. Neither Poole nor Green has said anything since the incident was made public, but head coach Steve Kerr that Poole has practiced with the team since. Green, on the other hand, has not.

Bob Myers has since spoken about the issue, stating that he doesn’t believe it will affect Golden State’s season. Other than that, we still don’t know too much about the exact details of the situation.