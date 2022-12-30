Warriors Star Steph Curry Responds After Surprise From Fan

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been having the season they might have wanted. After winning the NBA Championship last year, they’ve struggled on the road, their bench hasn’t lived up to par, and injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins have hurt their chances.

But despite their issues, there are still some things to be happy about, and one Warriors fan just provided another. In a feel-good story, Twitter user and Warriors fan Ryan Channels revealed that he had found Curry’s lost free throw trophy from the 2017-18 season. He shot 92.1% from the line this year.

“I was doing a card deal here locally and got a lead on @StephenCurry30’s lost trophy from his 17-18 free throw percentage champ! I tracked it down and with the help of some of my best friend in the hobby and just genuinely great people we got it back to Steph last night! So happy,” Channels tweeted.

The superstar point guard saw the tweet and responded to it with his appreciation.

“Appreciate the help getting the hardware back 🙌🏽,” Curry tweeted.

The Warriors ended up winning the NBA Championship in the 2017-18 season, marking the end of their run with Kevin Durant on the roster. It was also their last championship before Klay Thompson’s back-to-back injuries.

So far this year, Curry has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers and was carrying the team before he went down with an injury. Curry has appeared in 26 of the team’s 33 games and is playing 34.4 minutes. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 43.4% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Juan Toscano-Anderson’s Bold Message on Stephen Curry

The Warriors point guard has established himself as one of the best players in league history. He earned a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, he’s won four championships, and last season, he even took home the elusive NBA Finals MVP trophy.

On a recent episode of the Buckets podcast, former Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke about what it’s like when Curry’s in his zone. He said that Curry is unstoppable when he gets to that point.

“When he’s in his zone — you know when he’s in his zone — and he doesn’t do s*** like that,” Toscano-Anderson said. “He’s not an arrogant person. When you push him to that point, when you make him mad and he’s trying to prove a point or he’s in his zone, then that type of sauce comes out. So when he was doing that, I knew it was over. Cause when Steph’s in his zone, nobody can stop him. Can’t nobody guard him, bro. Nobody. Not a soul in the NBA can guard him.”

Steve Kerr Provides Stephen Curry Injury Update

While Curry has been out, the Warriors have been forced to simply attempt to keep their heads above water. He’s the fulcrum of their offense, and without him, their ceiling is much, much lower.

So, luckily for the Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he’s making good progress and is starting to get back on the court.

“He’s been doing a lot of stuff on the court,” Kerr said. “So, he’s getting a lot of good work in, he’s really coming along well, and everything is progressing.”