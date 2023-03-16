Steph Curry Delivers Frustrated Rant After Brutal Warriors Loss to Clippers

Things have not gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors this season. After bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy last year, they have struggled, especially when it’s come to winning on the road. On Tuesday night, that trend continued as they dropped an away game to the LA Clippers.

It was a hard-fought game in the first half, but throughout the course of the second half, the Warriors just couldn’t manage to get over the hump. After the game, Stephen Curry wasn’t happy, delivering a frustrated rant despite his impressive performance.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

The Warriors point guard played extremely well against the Clippers, dropping some wild stats. Curry ended the night with 50 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 20-of-28 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green Sounds Off on Steph Curry

Despite the loss, Curry’s showing was still notable. After the game, Draymond Green was asked about what it is like to play with Curry when he’s playing as well as he was against LA. The Warriors forward explained that it’s all about catering to Curry’s needs on the court.

“Yeah, I mean, you try to figure out what it is that you do,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “If that’s setting a screen, if that’s spacing, give him space. But you also try to stay active, so the defense can’t just go boxes and elbows on him and line everything up. You stay active. Cut, screen, just to keep the defense occupied while he does what he was doing.”

Green also admits that he likes watching Curry cook.

“I enjoy watching it,” Green said. “I enjoy watching it. Just to be on the court and watch the guy. The level of difficulty. Some of the shots that he’s making, the small gaps that he’s scoring in. I mean, it’s pretty impressive. So, it’s a mixture of trying to do something to help free him up and getting out the way and giving him the space that he needs.”

Kawhi Leonard Name-Drops Stephen Curry

In addition, after the game, Kawhi Leonard spoke about what it was like to face off against Curry. They hadn’t played against one another in a long while due to injuries.

“Yeah, I mean, you already know what he can do,” Leonard said of Curry via The Sporting Tribune on YouTube. “He brings the best out of everyone on the floor. You have to stay tuned into his game, locked in at all times. Because one second, you’re not thinking about him. He’s going to come and make shots. So, yeah, it was great to see him back out there. It was fun.”