Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Future With Warriors Amid Hornets Rumors

The Golden State Warriors have built something truly special. In today’s NBA, it’s not common for teams to build from the ground up on their own, and that’s exactly what they did. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Kevon Looney were all drafted by the franchise, and even Andrew Wiggins was a player they took a chance on.

Everything they have done over the past decade has led them to where they are right now. They’ve won four of the last eight NBA Championships and look ready to compete for another one. Golden State has paid all of their guys, treated their players right, and because of that, their guys want to stay.

More specifically, Curry recently expressed his desire to finish his career in Golden State. While the sound bite of him saying he might want to play for the Charlotte Hornets went viral, it was preceded by him explaining his love for the Warriors.

“This honor and this award — I’ve always said I want to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me,” Curry stated. “The experiences, the teammates and the journey from then on, everybody ask me, ‘Oh you don’t want to play one year for the [Charlotte] Hornets and come back?’”

.@StephenCurry30 says if he would play for any other NBA team besides the @warriors, it would be the @hornets!

The event was held because Curry received a key to the city of Charlotte. After he said that last bit the crowd erupted in cheers. And that’s when the viral clip of him talking about the Hornets came into play.

Curry Says He Could Play for Hornets

It was made very clear by the man himself that Curry wants to end his career with the Warriors, but the main part of the statement that was taken out of context was him talking about Charlotte.

“Oh no, no, no. I am not breaking any news right now,” Curry said. “I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

Steph Curry replied by saying "All I would say is if there was a team I did wanna play for that wasn't the Warriors, that would be it."

His father, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets, and Curry’s been a Charlotte guy for his whole life, so it’s not surprising that he said he would play for their hometown team if he ever left the Warriors. However, that doesn’t mean he’s actually departing from Golden State anytime soon.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time this year that Curry revealed his desire to finish hiss career with the Warriors.

Curry Sounds Off on Future With Warriors

At the end of July, Curry threw out the first pitch at an Oakland Athletics game. He also joined the broadcast crew for an interview during the contest, where he detailed his love for the Bay Area and his desire to be a Warrior for life.

“Honestly, I don’t wanna leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. And even thinking about what happens when basketball is done. Eventually, that will happen. We’ll still have roots here, we’ll still have a presence here, and call this place home,” Curry revealed.

"I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home" – Steph on the Bay Area

So, while Curry may have connected himself to the Hornets by way of his own comments, he’s made it abundantly clear that he wants to be in Golden State for the rest of his career.