Stephen Curry Reveals New Update on Future With Warriors

This Golden State Warriors team is currently stuck in between two timelines. The first of the two just won a championship last year, while the second of the two is struggling to create a quality bench unit behind the first. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson lead the first, while guys like Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga are attempting to make up the second.

Warriors fans are undoubtedly more in love with the first, and it’s hard to blame them, considering the four titles they brought. And luckily for fans, Curry recently revealed that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I talked to Tom Brady at one point about he’s, you know, at the point in his career where he’s still playing at a high level at, what, 44 or whatever it is. And his example and his advice was just to take it a year at a time,” Curry explained. “There’s no way to fast forward. It’s not how you got to this point, so don’t rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you, and I don’t see myself slowing down anytime soon.”

Steph Curry was asked at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards how long he thinks he can play, his response: “I don’t see myself slowing down any time soon.” At 34-years-old, Curry is averaging 30ppg while shooting 50/43/91 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/TjclHXNNzR — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) December 9, 2022

Brady is currently 45 years old and playing in his 23rd NFL season – his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After briefly retiring this past offseason, he decided to return to the field, and now, it looks like he could decide to play for a little while longer.

As for Curry, he’s currently 34 years old and in the midst of his 14th season in the NBA. And what’s even more impressive is that he’s putting up MVP-caliber numbers. Curry has appeared in 23 of the team’s 26 games thus far and is playing 34.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game on 49.9% shooting from the field and 43.2% shooting from distance.

Curry Reveals All-Time Starting 5

The Warriors point guard has had a long, successful career. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he was asked about what his all-time NBA starting five would be if he had to be included. His response included some absolute legends.

“I’m at PG,” Curry began. “I’m going with Magic [Johnson] – we’ll play hybrid guards. You got [Michael] Jordan. You got Dirk [Nowitzki] spacing the floor, shooting the ball. And you got the big man, the Diesel [Shaquille O’Neal], holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup, I think.”

Some fans called him out for not including guys like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, but others pointed out that he was trying to create a team that fits well around him, not a general top-five list.

Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Top 5

Meanwhile, Curry’s long-time teammate, Green, was asked about his all-time top five players on a recent edition of the Throwing Bones podcast. He included Curry, but since his wasn’t a team-based thing, the list looked a bit different.

“My top five is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kob number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five,” Green said. “Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”