Warriors Given Bleak Outlook After Stephen Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors have had a rough go of things lately. In fact, this entire season has been riddled with disappointment for them. After winning the NBA Championship last year, they haven’t been able to match that same success.

And now, they’re dealing with an injury to point guard Stephen Curry. He’s set to miss a few weeks due to a shoulder issue, and they’ve gone 1-6 without him this year. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report and his latest NBA power rankings, it could be time to start worrying about Golden State’s Play-In chances.

“There may have been a little hope that the Golden State Warriors could hover around .500 during Stephen Curry’s absence, but their first four games without him (at least in this stretch) should probably squash that.

“Golden State is 1-4 since Curry left the rotation with a shoulder injury, and the past two losses were by a combined 68 points. The Warriors gave up 91 in a half (yes, 91) to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

“On the season, they’re now 1-6 without Curry, and we still don’t have a firm timeline for when he’ll be back. It’s officially time to start wondering if they’ll even make the play-in tournament,” Bailey wrote.

1-6 without Stephen Curry… Most valuable player in the league. pic.twitter.com/kovCK2a4Vf — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) December 22, 2022

The Warriors have been a completely different team with Curry on the court this year, as the point guard has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers. He’s appeared in 26 of the team’s 33 games and is playing 34.4 minutes per contest. Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green Calls On Jordan Poole to Step Up

With Curry out, the rest of the team will have to pick up the slack in a major way. And while guys like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will be able to take on larger leadership roles, it could be up to Jordan Poole to carry the scoring load.

After Golden State’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, Green praised Poole, noting how important he’ll be to the team’s success while Curry is sidelined.

“He was incredible on both sides of the ball,” Green said. “And when you connect the game like that, things will go your way. We all know what a special talent he is. He’s been going through some growing pains. To see him come out tonight and have the game that he had – especially with Steph being down and us needing to get a win – was really huge. His effort on the defensive end carried over to the offensive end.”

Jordan Poole 43 point game last night! pic.twitter.com/WcQ362cviw — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 19, 2022

Warriors Warned After Stephen Curry Injury

Bailey’s prediction wasn’t the first warning the Warriors received after the Curry injury. Dan Favale of Bleacher Report sent a similar message, stating that once Curry returns, the Warriors will have to look in the mirror and decide on potential moves, as the current roster doesn’t seem good enough.

“More urgently than ever, the Warriors must now look inward and decide, once and for all, whether it’s officially time to look outward.

“If they care at all about this season, about respecting Steph’s timeline when he returns, they will make a trade. It doesn’t necessarily need to be for a star. They might have the ammo, but that market doesn’t seem to exist right now.

“Targeting flat-out upgrades is fine. A stretchy big who can still move to pair with Kuminga, depth and size on the wings and, of course, another ball-handler or self-starter who doesn’t crimp the spacing would all be essential additions. But the Warriors must commit to ponying up for them,” Favale wrote.