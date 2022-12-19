Warriors Given Positive Outlook After Grim Steph Curry Overreaction

Despite their recent championship success, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in an awkward position. They are just 15-16 on the season, which currently places them outside of the Play-In Tournament picture in the Western Conference.

And to make matters worse, they just got news that Stephen Curry will be out for a few weeks due to a shoulder injury. However, according to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Warriors aren’t as doomed as the media has made them out to be after Curry’s injury.

“There is plenty of pride on this roster,” Bailey said. “[Jordan] Poole, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all champions who were never going to just lay down without Curry. They’re capable of treading water till he returns. And with the level of parity in the league right now, that’s probably good enough.”

Golden State dealt with an injury to Curry last season, and they made out just fine, winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. However, the big difference is that this year, they aren’t the top-three regular-season team that they were last season.

This year, they find themselves with a below .500 record at the time of Curry’s injury. He’s been their best player by a landslide, and without him on the floor, they’ve struggled mightily, regardless of Poole’s, Green’s, and Thompson’s play.

The superstar point guard has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers this season. He’s appeared in 26 of the team’s 31 games this year and is playing 34.4 minutes per contest. Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 43.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green Praises Jordan Poole After Curry Injury

With Curry on the sidelines, the rest of the squad will need to step things up in a big way. Green and Thompson will play big-time roles, but Poole could be the most important piece of the puzzle while Curry is out.

After a recent win over the Toronto Raptors, Green praised Poole’s play and talked about how important he will be while Curry is injured.

“He was incredible on both sides of the ball,” Green said. “And when you connect the game like that, things will go your way. We all know what a special talent he is. He’s been going through some growing pains. To see him come out tonight and have the game that he had – especially with Steph being down and us needing to get a win – was really huge. His effort on the defensive end carried over to the offensive end.”

Jordan Poole 43 point game last night! pic.twitter.com/WcQ362cviw — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 19, 2022

Klay Thompson on Pressure After Stephen Curry Injury

The Warriors will need all hands on deck while Curry is out, but that doesn’t mean they need to panic. Thompson recently noted that he doesn’t plan on adding extra stress into his routine and will simply play his game as usual.

“I’m not going to put any extra pressure on myself,” Thompson said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I’m going to go out there play my game, trust my teammates. I’m not going to add extra pressure to score a certain amount, carry the team. I’ll just get in my own way.”