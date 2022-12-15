Warriors Receive Brutal Update on Stephen Curry Injury

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Golden State Warriors thus far. They’re currently 14-15 on the season, which places them in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Stephen Curry has led the charge and is playing at an MVP level.

Unfortunately for Golden State, they just got some tough injury news regarding Curry. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the superstar point guard is going to miss a few weeks of action.

“Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Golden State's Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

Curry injured his shoulder in the Warriors’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported on the injury at length on the night of the game.

“Curry suffered the injury with 2:04 left in the third quarter after attempting to strip Indiana’s Jalen Smith of the ball as Smith drove to the hoop.

“Curry immediately grabbed his left shoulder and continued to hold it as he ran down the court. The Warriors subsequently called a timeout, and Curry was looked at by two trainers on the bench.

“A few minutes later, Curry went back to the locker room with Golden State head trainer Rick Celebrini. He was officially ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter,” Andrews wrote.

Steph went to the locker room after appearing to injure his left shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/FNFcSh8YrK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

The guard has been the best player on Golden State’s squad by a landslide this year, as he’s playing at an MVP level. Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Coach Details Curry’s Injury

Losing Curry for a few weeks is going to put the team to the test, as he’s been the unquestioned leader of the team. Draymond Green is a crucial part of their gameplan, too, but he’s far from a leading scorer like Curry is.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr revealed some intel into Curry’s injury. He said that the guard was set to have an MRI, which he did, and that he was ruled out of the game halfway through the fourth quarter.

“He’s gonna get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerr said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth. Training staff told me he wasn’t gonna play the rest of the night, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Steph Curry will get an MRI on his left shoulder tomorrow, per Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/mNDApzU0yB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 15, 2022

As far as Curry’s mindset, Kerr said that the star wasn’t too upset, as he usually tries to stay positive.

“I just checked in with him briefly, but haven’t had a chance to go into detail…” Kerr continued. “Steph’s always a guy with a great outlook on life. So, he’s in good spirits and we’ll hope for the best.”

Sources Reveal Trade Deadline Strategy

As far as the team’s strategy heading into this year’s trade deadline, sources told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports that the team doesn’t trust the youngsters enough.

“I have a feeling the Warriors are going to make either [James] Wiseman or [Jonathan] Kuminga available,” an executive told Bulpett. “They just need another solid veteran. They think they’re decent enough talent-wise, but they just don’t think they can put those kids on the floor and execute. They recognize their talent and their athletic ability; they just don’t have the execution piece. And their logic is this: they only have X number of years of Steph Curry‘s elite level of play, and they don’t want to waste any of it. So far those two kids have just not developed in the same way Jordan Poole has, and I would think there’s somebody out there who’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’ll take one of those young guys and see if I can’t, with patience, get them to develop.’”