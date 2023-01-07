Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message Amid Latest Injury Development

The Golden State Warriors have had a very odd season. They’ve been the best home team in basketball all year long, dominating at Chase Center. But on the flip side, they’ve been absolutely terrible on the road. The combination of home greatness and road struggles has led to Golden State being 20-19 on the season, which places them in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Unfortunately, their season was made even more difficult due to injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. But luckily for them, the former is inching closer to a return. Curry recently participated in five-on-five workouts at practice and said it was nice to get back out there.

“It was nice to break a sweat,” Curry said. “Feel the speed of the game again, the physicality of it and get yourself in situations that you can test everything that you need to to be able to be ready for an actual game.”

Stephen Curry in practice today. His re-evaluation is this weekend.pic.twitter.com/v99ahVLcIR — Vince 🌉 (@DubsSZN2023) January 6, 2023

Losing Curry at any point in the season would be a huge blow for the Warriors, but it was especially rough because of how unstable Golden State was at the time. They’ve leveled out a bit, going on a nice win streak at home, but they need Curry back if they want to have any chance of making a title push.

Before he went down with the shoulder injury, Curry was putting together an MVP-caliber season. The star has appeared in 26 of the team’s 32 games so far this season and is playing 34.4 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors GM Provides Stephen Curry Injury Update

Not having Curry has forced other players on the Warriors to step up. Jordan Poole has done a good job of filling in for the superstar point guard, and Klay Thomson has provided the team with a nice boost, too. But nothing can replace the real thing.

And fortunately for the team, Curry should be back sooner rather than later. According to GM Bob Myers, Friday’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs could be a potential return date.

“I hope so; he’s going to get evaluated this weekend and he’s working out on the court… but there’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that,” Myers said. “So, that would be what… the first road game is on Friday, I think, in San Antonio. That would a hope. That would be what we’re shooting for, something in that range…”

Bob Myers of Stephen Curry's potential return to begin the road trip.pic.twitter.com/O4dcQjOX4f — Vince 🌉 (@DubsSZN2023) January 5, 2023

Stephen Curry Praises Donte DiVincenzo

As noted, guys like Poole and Thompson have been crucial in Curry’s absence, but they aren’t the only players who have stepped up. Curry recently praised Donte DiVincenzo for his play in the wake of his injury.

“A prototypical experienced college player turned pro that’s been around winning and knows how to win,” Curry said via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic “He’s committed to always impacting the game whether it’s rebounding, defending, scoring. He’s got an opportunity here to lead and cement himself as a guy every team should want on their roster just because he can plug a lot of holes and do a lot of different things. He’s given us a lot of, just, presence. He can play with pretty much any lineup.”