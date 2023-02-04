Warriors Receive Brutal Steph Curry Injury Update After Concerning Incident

As the Golden State Warriors continue their quest to improve their spot in the NBA standings, they were just dealt a brutal blow. In their February 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks, Steph Curry knocked knees with McKinley Wright IV and came up hobbling. He ended up exiting the game, and Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report provided an update.

“Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI,” Haynes tweeted.

Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

Steph Curry headed back to the locker room after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. pic.twitter.com/rjcVIcepW3 — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

Curry has already missed a good chunk of time this season. The superstar point guard was out from December 16 to January 7 while dealing with a shoulder injury. In that time, the Warriors went 6-5, but in total this season, Golden State is 7-8 without Curry.

Considering Golden State’s struggles this year, losing Curry for any length of time would be a major blow. After their win over the Mavericks, they not sit at 27-26 on the year, which places them in seventh place in the Western Conference. However, they are still within striking distance of both the fourth seed and the 13th seed.

As for Curry, he is playing at an MVP level this season and is integral to the team’s overall success. Heading into the game against Dallas, which Curry played in, he had appeared in all but 15 of the team’s games. Curry is averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 49.3% shooting from the field and 42.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Face ‘Painful Decisions’ at Deadline

An injury to Curry that lasts longer than a day-to-day basis would throw a major wrench in the Warriors’ plans, and they’re already in a rough place. With how up-and-down their season has been, they were already going to need to consider making moves at the deadline.

Now, that need could become even more pressing. According to Davis Thorpe of True Hoop, the Warriors could have some “painful decisions” to make at the February 9 trade deadline.

“There’s an argument, of course, for the Warriors to exercise patience through the postseason,” Thorpe wrote. “Don’t forget that their starting five from last June—[Stephen] Curry, [Klay] Thompson, [Andrew] Wiggins, [Draymond] Green, Looney—has the second-best net rating among all starting lineups this season. Maybe the young guys can figure it out. If not, take a first-round loss on the chin, and then put everyone but Curry up for grabs this summer. They could renovate quickly by cashing in on big names, even if it cost them next-stage darlings like [Jordan] Poole, Wiggins, or Kevon Looney. Not sure how Dubs Nation would feel about that, but no matter what happens, painful decisions are coming.”

Trade Deadline expires Thursday, Feb. 9th… Does the Warriors organization owe it to Curry, to make a move before the trade deadline? (Via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 3, 2023

Warriors Interested in Matisse Thyubulle

As far as potential moves they could make at the trade deadline, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Warriors could be interested in adding Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle via trade.

“Multiple NBA sources said the Golden State Warriors have had internal discussions about Thybulle and that they do like him as a defensive stopper,” Pompey wrote. “The Sacramento Kings are also reportedly monitoring his availability. A league source confirmed the interest, saying Kings coach Mike Brown is a fan of Thybulle, who would add a defensive presence to Sacramento’s starting lineup. The Kings (28-21), who surprisingly sit at third place in the Western Conference, are pondering upgrades for a postseason push after an NBA-record 16 straight seasons without a playoff appearance. The Kings’ and Warriors’ interest makes sense and is something to pay attention to.”