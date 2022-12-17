Warriors Issued Stern Warning After Stephen Curry Injury

Things haven’t gone smoothly for the Golden State Warriors this season. Early-season struggles caused them to fall down the standings, and their struggles on the road have prevented them from climbing back up the table.

And to make matters worse, they’re now going to be forced to deal with the absence of Stephen Curry for a few weeks. The star point guard injured his shoulder and will miss significant time. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Curry’s injury could put the Warriors into panic mode.

“More urgently than ever, the Warriors must now look inward and decide, once and for all, whether it’s officially time to look outward.

“If they care at all about this season, about respecting Steph’s timeline when he returns, they will make a trade. It doesn’t necessarily need to be for a star. They might have the ammo, but that market doesn’t seem to exist right now.

“Targeting flat-out upgrades is fine. A stretchy big who can still move to pair with Kuminga, depth and size on the wings and, of course, another ball-handler or self-starter who doesn’t crimp the spacing would all be essential additions. But the Warriors must commit to ponying up for them,” Favale wrote.

Stephen Curry injured his left shoulder tonight —Possible Subluxation (check video)

—Possible Labral damage MRI will determine severity pic.twitter.com/kf6AwNYrwk — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 15, 2022

The Warriors have been infinitely better with Curry on the court than when he’s been on the bench. Without him, their only priority will be to stay afloat and remain in the playoff picture. By the time he gets back, Golden State should be in a position to compete for a championship. And if they’re not, things could get dicey.

Warriors Could Trade James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga

The trio of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been the backbone of the Warriors for the better part of the decade. But now, as they’re entering the final years of their career, it’s up to the young guys to help them.

Sources who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports believe they could make James Wiseman and/or Jonathan Kuminga available.

“I have a feeling the Warriors are going to make either (James) Wiseman or (Jonathan) Kuminga available,” an executive told Bulpett. “They just need another solid veteran. They think they’re decent enough talent-wise, but they just don’t think they can put those kids on the floor and execute. They recognize their talent and their athletic ability; they just don’t have the execution piece. And their logic is this: they only have X number of years of Steph Curry‘s elite level of play, and they don’t want to waste any of it. So far those two kids have just not developed in the same way Jordan Poole has, and I would think there’s somebody out there who’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’ll take one of those young guys and see if I can’t, with patience, get them to develop.’”

Jonathan Kuminga showing off that athleticism with this monster JAM 😤pic.twitter.com/e2RFWxQ2Ao — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga Should Be Untouchable in Trade

That being said, another analyst believes Kuminga shouldn’t be available in trade talks. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report said that he should be untouchable.

“Last season, Jonathan Kuminga showed enough high-level flashes to picture him as both a leading character in the franchise’s future and an untouchable player in the present,” Buckley wrote.