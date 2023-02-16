Steph Curry Sends Strong Message on James Wiseman After Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to remain consistent this year, and their issues led them to make a somewhat surprising trade deadline deal. They shipped out third-year big man James Wiseman just a few seasons after he was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Many believed Golden State would keep him and continue to develop him, but their need for improved bench depth changed that plan. After the trade, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry sounded off on Wiseman, singing the youngster’s praises.

“We all love James, like that’s the biggest thing,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a guy you root for, it’s a guy that you know will be able to figure it out, it’s a guy that approaches each part of his job the right way, has a great attitude considering everything he’s been through and the expectations around him and the conversations around him. A lot of confidence that he’ll be around this league a long time. I don’t know what his ceiling is, it’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity.”

Steph Curry on James Wiseman: “It’s a guy I want to see figure it out and have an opportunity. I know it’s been said, but it wasn’t going to be here…It was tough to find minutes for him.” Full Curry perspective on Wiseman pic.twitter.com/OcVfW0ZeP1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

With Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica parting ways with the Warriors this past summer, there was set to be an increased role for Wiseman. However, his struggles led to him being sent down to the G League multiple times, and JaMychal Green earned the regular backup big man minutes.

All of Golden State’s youngsters have struggled a bit this season. Wiseman’s year with the Warriors ended in a trade, and Moses Moody was being shopped at the deadline. Jonathan Kuminga was the only youngster who managed to earn a regular role in the rotation.

Draymond Green’s Message to James Wiseman

Draymond Green also sent a message to Wiseman after the trade. On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green showed love to the youngster and wished him the best in his new home.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”

Play

Dray reacts to Durant, Westbrook, Wiseman trades & NBA trade deadline reports | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green gives his thoughts on the wild NBA trade deadline including Kevin Durant getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, Russell Westbrook getting traded from the Los Angeles Lakers, James Wiseman getting traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Detroit Pistons and the Dubs bringing back Gary Payton II, and… 2023-02-10T01:01:06Z

Draymond Green Puts Warriors on Notice

However, while Green is happy for his former teammate, he’s not as happy with his current teammates. After Golden State’s recent loss to the LA Clippers, he put the whole squad on notice.

“I don’t think it’s a championship hangover. It’s a will to want to defend,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You’re not hungover at .500, 60 games into the season. You’re a loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover. It’s the will to defend, stop and guard your man, sink in help and trap the box, rotate. Defense is all one to two steps extra. I’ma take that extra step to get there or I’m not. That’s all will, and we don’t have that as a team.”