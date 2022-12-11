Stephen Curry Calls Out Jonathan Kuminga After Warriors Win

It hasn’t been a great season for the Golden State Warriors, as they continue to have issues on the road, with their bench, and in other areas of the game. However, they picked up a huge win on Saturday night, taking down the league-best Boston Celtics by a score of 123-107.

While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson stole the show, combining for 66 points, Jonathan Kuminga played an important role in the win. After the game, Curry praised Kuminga, noting that he’s “flipped that switch.”

“So I think he’s flipped that switch,” Curry said. “Coach has put his trust in him, putting him out there, and he’s showing that he’s trustworthy in terms of impacting the flow of the game, even in a game like tonight, where he didn’t get any minutes in the Finals last year against that team. He belonged out there tonight, you can kind of really feel that.”

With Andrew Wiggins sidelined, Kuminga was a necessary staple in Golden State’s rotation, especially going up against two elite wings like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Kuminga ended the night with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from three-point range.

As for Curry, he led the charge for the Warriors. The superstar point guard put up 32 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor and 6-of-11 shooting from deep.

Kuminga Showed Up on Defense

The 14 points and other stats he mustered up were all very helpful, but Kuminga’s impact on the defensive end was just as, if not even more important. He played 21:23, which was the most of any Warriors player off the bench.

Curry spoke to Kuminga’s impact on defense, which was all the more important with Wiggins out.

“A focus on defense, a focus on energy and just outworking people, using his athleticism, his God-given abilities, the things that you can control on the court, that’s first and foremost,” Curry said.

Kuminga was the secondary defender on Tatum with only Thompson spending more time on him. When guarded by Kuminga, Tatum shot just 1-of-4 from the field and turned the ball over once in 3:07 of action.

Head coach Steve Kerr also chimed in on Kuminga’s defense after the game.

“JK has really helped solidify our defense and given us another weapon we can put on the best players on the opponent,” Kerr said.

Kerr Discusses Warriors Win

In addition, Kerr also spoke about how important this win was for the Warriors. Boston is the best team in the NBA, and considering Golden State is hovering around .500 on the season, a win over the Celtics was huge. Kerr admitted as much after the game.

“Especially the way they’ve played this year, they’ve just been so good, so dominant. I thought we needed a game like that,” Kerr told reporters, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “We’ve been a bit stuck in the mud. It feels like we’ve gotten better, but not a whole lot to show for it. This was an important win for us.”

They’ve been great at home this year, but a win over the Celtics could help them spark a nice run.