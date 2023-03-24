Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Jordan Poole After Warriors Beat Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors need to take any win they can get at this point in the year. After winning the NBA Championship last year, they have struggled to remain consistent this season, but with the playoffs being just a few short weeks away, they need all hands on deck.

On Wednesday night, they took care of business, defeating the Dallas Mavericks on the road. There was some confusion during the game, however, as the Mavericks thought it was their ball, but it was Golden State’s, and they got an open layup under the rim. After the game, Stephen Curry said it was the easiest assist of Jordan Poole’s career and the easiest bucket of Kevon Looney’s career.

“I was on the bench, I think, and saw the ref point our direction for the ball,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And then there’s a point the other way toward their bench to call a timeout. Loon [Looney] actually got a little confused at first because we didn’t hear the whistle for the timeout. But after that, it was pretty clear it was our ball, and nobody from their side went down to get it because it was whatever it was. Probably the easiest two points Loon’s ever had, and the easiest assist JP’s [Poole] ever had. It was weird, but it was clear what was going on from our standpoint.”

Poole played well off the bench against the Mavericks. He finished the game with 16 points, one rebound, and six assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Curry, he also played well. The Warriors superstar ended the night with 20 points, five rebounds, and 13 assists on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and 2-of-8 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Steve Kerr Praises Warriors Bench

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr had some high praise for the Warriors bench unit after the game.

“We have to treat every game now like it’s a playoff game because that’s basically what it is,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re fighting with seven other teams. Trying to jockey for either playoff position or an actual playoff berth or a Play-In birth, depending on how it all plays out. I talked with you last week, and we spoke about how much every game matters now and how our guys just have to go out and compete and play. We’re down a lot of players right now with injuries. I was really inspired just watching guys come off the bench and play well. [Jonathan] Kuminga was amazing tonight JaMychal Green gave us huge minutes off the bench. [Anthony] Lamb, Moses [Moody], JP [Poole] made some big plays. So, it’s great. Guys are competing, and they’re fighting.”

Stephen Curry Shows Love to Jonathan Kuminga

In addition, Curry spoke very highly of Kuminga during his post-game press conference.

“He’s showing his ability was a two-way guy,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being comfortable out there, taking on the challenge defensively, and also finding his spots offensively. Cutting. Using his athleticism. He knocked down two threes in the first half, I think. So, just to know he’s just getting more comfortable as time goes on with what we’re asking him to do defensively and him finding his sweet spots in our system. I hope he’s having fun doing it as well because it’s obviously showing up in the statute and helping us win, but it’s also- that eye test says that he looks comfortable out there. So, that means a lot.”