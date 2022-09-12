Warriors Star Stephen Curry Takes Jab at Kevin Durant for Trade Request

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons this past year, but despite that, the headlines were about something completely different this summer. Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and that’s all anyone could talk about.

Trade rumors dominated the headlines. Whether it was the Boston Celtics and their Jaylen Brown trade package, the Miami Heat trying to put something together, or a whole bunch of other squads, everyone was obsessing over where Durant would play next.

Well, during a recent interview with Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone, Warriors star Stephen Curry had a lot to say about Durant’s trade request. Sullivan mentioned that Curry told Snoop Dogg that Durant’s ideas were unrealistic, as any team he would have joined wouldn’t be the same because of the assets they would have had to give up for him.

“‘Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,’ Curry told Snoop. Of the Boston Celtics, he said, ‘They have a little bit of everything, but they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. He’s such a pivotal piece.… If they would have done that—’ Curry broke apart his fingertips in an explosion,” Sullivan wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: The Golden State Warriors explored a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant this summer, Stephen Curry tells Rolling Stone in a new cover story out tomorrow.https://t.co/KAiRr0mQVx — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 12, 2022

In addition, Curry also spoke to Sullivan about the idea of playing with Durant again.

Curry Would Have Played With Durant

When Durant requested a trade, lots of different teams were suggested as landing spots, and the Warriors were one of them. Curry talked about whether or not he would have wanted to play with his former teammate again. He said that he would have accepted Durant with open arms.

“I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude,” Curry said. “I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”

Stephen Curry discussed the idea of Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors this summer with Snoop Dogg. Curry suggested that Durant had unrealistic expectations that his preferred destinations would retain superstar rosters. https://t.co/KAiRr0mj5Z pic.twitter.com/vjViqLRJCa — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 12, 2022

Durant played in Golden State with Curry for three years. They made the Finals all three seasons, taking home two championships. It’s unsurprising that Curry would want to play with a guy like Durant again, but he did admit that it would depend on the price of the trade.

Curry Wouldn’t Want to Gut Team

If the Warriors traded for Durant, they would have to give up a ton of players. Curry stated that he would only want to play with Durant again if he could continue playing with the guys currently on the team.

“‘And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back, and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ Then you have to think: What does that actually mean? What does it look like? You tell me I’m playing with [current Warriors teammates Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green], I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah!’ There’s all types of emotion and things that happen to the league. And if anybody’s saying that you wouldn’t entertain that conversation — no disrespect to anybody on our team — but you don’t know how things work. But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I’ve got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed,’,” said Curry

So, while Curry would have liked to play with Durant again, he’s also aware of the cost of doing business.