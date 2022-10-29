Stephen Curry Throws Jab, Defends Warriors Star Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are 3-2 on the season, and their defense hasn’t exactly been up to snuff this far. However, the biggest story surrounding the team in recent days has nothing to do with what they’ve been up to on the court.

Instead, it’s about what NBA legend and TNT personality Charles Barkley had to say about Klay Thompson. The Hall-of-Famer said that Thompson “isn’t the same” after his injuries, and the Warriors star took exception to that sentiment.

He’s not the only Warriors player to push back at it, though. Stephen Curry, Golden State’s franchise player and Thompson’s long-time teammate, came to his friend’s defense. He called out Barkley and even took a subtle jab at the legend.

“The comments are part of our success … And when you say certain names, people are going to pay attention,” Curry said. “But it’s interesting because certain guys forget what their careers looked like on the back end. So you can kind of cast and throw those stones, but Klay’s still in here, like you said, helping us win a championship after the two hellish years that he had.”

Curry hinted that Barkley’s final years in the league weren’t exactly as great as the years he spent in his prime, and he’s very correct. In the last four seasons of his career, Barkley’s field goal percentage, points per game, and rebounds per game all steadily declined.

Thompson Responds to Barkley

While Curry took a slightly roundabout approach to call out Barkley, Thompson went at him directly. He said that he was hurt by the Hall-of-Famer’s comments, noting that he’s worked hard to get back to the point he’s at right now.

“I got one thing to say. So it hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had. It’s like, ‘No duh, man,’” Thompson said. “I tore my ACL and Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. It hurt hearing that because, I mean, I put so much freakin’ effort to get back to this point. It’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.”

So far this season, Thompson has struggled a bit, but he performed very well in last year’s playoffs. In the postseason, Thompson played in all 22 games, averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from deep (on 9.1 three-point attempts per game).

Thompson Will Internalize Barkley’s Comments

However, while Thompson admitted that he was hurt by the comments, he also said that he plans to internalize them and use them as motivation.

“To play 57 games in three years, give me some freakin’ time to get that back. And to just hear someone say, ‘Oh he’s not the same as he was prior to the injuries,’ I don’t know, it just hurt my heart to hear that,” Thompson continued. “But you know what? I’m gonna internalize that and it’s going to be fuel for me to be even better. I’m very proud of what we accomplished last year, and I feel like I was a huge part of it. I’m not gonna let these injuries be a crutch for me. I’m just gonna keep going and I’m going to have a great year. Bet on that.”

As the season goes on, expect Thompson to pick up the pace as the Warriors attempt to contend for another championship.