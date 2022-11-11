Stephen Curry Sounds Off on 2 Teammates Amid Warriors Struggles

The Golden State Warriors have gotten out to an extremely slow start this season. Through their first 11 games, they have gone 4-7, and a few players have struggled to play at the level of their expectations. Namely, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have shot poorly.

During a recent press conference, Stephen Curry was asked how the team will look once Thompson and Poole return to form. He said that once they get their legs under them, the Warriors’ offense should be a “championship-caliber” group.

“Championship caliber,” Curry said. “You know, kind of pick your poison type situation, where you don’t know where it’s coming from. You have to worry about shooters all over the court. You got to worry about Draymond [Green] driving down the lane and having options on both sides. I think the big picture, we’re not really worried about the offensive side. We never really are. It’s usually other stuff that gets in our way in terms of becoming a team that we want to be.”

If JP and Klay start heating up, look out. pic.twitter.com/uqH0rs9lCX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 10, 2022

Thompson is averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 36.0% shooting from the field and 32.6% shooting from distance so far this year. Meanwhile, Poole is putting up 15.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 40.6% shooting from the floor and 30.1% shooting from deep.

Golden State currently ranks 13th in offensive rating (112.2) and third in points per game (117.3) this season. Their struggles have mainly been on the defensive end, where they rank 27th in defensive rating (115.8) and 29th in points allowed (120.6).

Poole Has Been ‘Trying Too Hard’

Head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke about Poole’s struggles, as the guard hasn’t been shooting nearly as efficiently as he did last season (44.8% from the field and 36.4% from deep). Poole has also been caught traveling and carrying the ball a lot this season.

Kerr said that the youngster has been trying too hard and needs to find a rhythm within the flow of the offense.

“He’s trying too hard,” Kerr said. “I think Jordan’s trying too hard to create every play. He’s at his best when there’s a flow to a game. He plays on and off the ball. He’s getting some catch-and-shoot opportunities. The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth and trying to drill through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula. Ball movement is crucial to trying to win at this level.”

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole's struggles: “He’s trying too hard. Jordan is trying too hard to create every play." “The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth. Trying to dribble through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula."@NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/Ah0z8tk7NH — KNBR (@KNBR) November 5, 2022

Curry Sounds Off After Kings Win

Golden State’s most recent win over the Kings came in dramatic fashion, as they only won by three points. It marked their first win in five games. After the game, Curry said that it was a good reminder as to what it takes to win a game in the NBA.

“It’s a lesson still of what level of intensity you need to get to just to win a regular season game because winning in this league is extremely difficult,” Curry said.

Steph's tech in the third quarter lit the fire 🔥 Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/kCqfKOmLMq pic.twitter.com/LCOYcjaNnV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

So, as the Warriors wait for Thomspon and Poole to pick up the pace, Curry seems confident that they’ll be able to turn things around.