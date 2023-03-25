Stephen Curry Sends Message on Klay Thompson After Warriors Beat 76ers

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make noise down the stretch of the season. If they want to have even a sliver of the amount of success they found last year when they won the NBA Championship, they need to be on their A-game for the rest of the season.

While things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for them this year, they took care of business against a great team in the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. After the game, when discussing Jordan Poole’s monster night, Stephen Curry talked about how he and Klay Thompson were able to feed off of the youngster.

“It was a fun way to play and to see him go off,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube Channel. “And then they made a couple of adjustments. I got loose for a couple of shots. Klay got open. Everybody was a threat, and JP [Poole] started the whole thing for us. So, it’s just a matter of him being ready for whatever he’s asked to do and whatever the game requires. It might not always be crazy scoring, but it’s just being aggressive and being ready. And he was definitely that tonight.”

Poole led the way for the Warriors on Friday night. He ended the night with 33 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Curry, he put up 29 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from deep. Meanwhile, Thompson dropped 21 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor and 6-of-13 shooting from distance.

Steve Kerr Praises Jordan Poole

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Kerr showed love to Poole after the game, praising his incredible performance.

“Yeah, I mean, he had such a great playoff run last year,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Had so many big games for us. And tonight, something about it felt like last year in that playoff run, when Jordan is just attacking and knocking down shots but also getting to the line. Just giving us an entirely different dimension offensively, and that’s when he’s at his best. I thought he really competed down the stretch defensively as well. He was magnificent tonight.”

Steve Kerr Shows Love to Warriors Bench

In other news, after the Warriors’ recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr praised the team’s bench unit.

“We have to treat every game now like it’s a playoff game because that’s basically what it is,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re fighting with seven other teams. Trying to jockey for either playoff position or an actual playoff berth or a Play-In birth, depending on how it all plays out. I talked with you last week, and we spoke about how much every game matters now and how our guys just have to go out and compete and play. We’re down a lot of players right now with injuries. I was really inspired just watching guys come off the bench and play well. [Jonathan] Kuminga was amazing tonight JaMychal Green gave us huge minutes off the bench. [Anthony] Lamb, Moses [Moody], JP [Poole] made some big plays. So, it’s great. Guys are competing, and they’re fighting.”