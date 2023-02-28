Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors Star Klay Thompson Amid Absence

Last year, everything came together for the Golden State Warriors. They won their fourth championship in eight years after two years of struggles. Injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry led to two down years, but despite that, they battled all the way back to win another title last season.

So far this year, however, the injury bug has bitten them once again. Stephen Curry has missed significant time, Andrew Wiggins has been out, and now, an injury to Draymond Green is now hurting the team as well. That being said, Thompson has stepped up as of late, and Curry showed some love to his teammate on Twitter after a recent monster performance.

“Dat boy good! Leader of the 12+ club @KlayThompson,” Curry tweeted after Thompson’s incredible game against the Houston Rockets on February 24.

Dat boy good! Leader of the 12+ club @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/7hWAq3a4po — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 25, 2023

With Curry, Wiggins, and Green all out, Thompson stepped up in a major way against the Rockets to help Golden State pick up a much-needed win. Thompson finished the night with 42 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor and 12-of-17 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Sinking 12 three-pointers, Thompson elevated himself to the top of the all-time list of most games with 12 or more three-point makes. He is the only player to ever record three-plus games with that many, and Curry is the only player with two.

Thompson continued his dominance in the Warriors’ next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, helping them pick up a second win in a row. He dropped 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and 6-of-14 shooting from distance.

Chris Finch Has Major Praise for Klay Thompson

Thompson’s performance against the Timberwolves was the primary reason the Warriors were able to earn a victory. Without him, Golden State would have almost certainly struggled to take down the Timberwolves.

After the game, Minnesota head coach Chris Finch had some high praise for Thompson and his performance.

“He’s a great player. He’s really found his form and looks like he’s fully back in a lot of ways,” Finch said via the Timberwolves’ official YouTube channel. “He’s going to make shots, some of those shots we have to live with. We’re prepared to live with those. The banked three from the corner was a bit of a backbreaker at the time. We battled him, and he didn’t get a ton of clean looks, I’ll tell you that. But, he doesn’t need a lot of time or space.”

Steve Kerr Issues Challenge to Jordan Poole

In addition, the Warriors also need Poole to step up in Curry’s absence. Head coach Steve Kerr recently issued a challenge to the young star.

“Just trying a little less hard to make the great play,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Getting off the ball and trusting that it will come back. If we execute the way we can, his scoring opportunities won’t be with the defense set up, waiting for him every time. If he can get off the ball and we can execute, he can now attack a closeout with the defense scattered. Or he can use his speed to get to the rim rather than pounding the ball on a high screen-and-roll, with everybody waiting for him. It’s not just on him. It’s on our whole group to execute better.”