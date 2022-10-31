Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors After Ugly Loss

After winning the championship last season, the Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start this season. With back-to-back losses against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, they currently sit at 3-4 on the year and have developed some bad habits.

They currently rank fifth in the league in fouls per game (23.1) and average the fourth-most turnovers per contest (16.0). They haven’t been able to band together and consistently perform on both ends of the court. And while it’s only been a few games, it’s clear that they need to fix some things.

According to star point guard Stephen Curry, one of those fixable issues has to do with their mentality. As the defending champs, other teams are gunning for them, and they need to set the tone on a nightly basis instead of allowing the other team to do so.

“I think there has to be a feeling and an understanding that – I think Draymond talked about it after the game in the locker room – that every team is coming after us with their best effort,” Curry explained after Golden State’s loss to Detroit.

The Warriors currently rank 23rd in defensive rating (115.2) and have allowed the second-most points per game (122.0).

“You know, we’re the defending champs,” Curry continued. “And whether you were out there on the floor in the playoff run and the Finals, whatever. We know what that feels like, but everybody has to meet that intensity from the jump and give ourselves some momentum on that end of the floor and make teams uncomfortable. So communicate, being the first one to attack, and set the tone for Warriors, defensive, championship-level basketball on that end of the floor, and we haven’t done it consistently enough to win games like tonight.”

Curry: ‘We Gotta Get More Aggressive’

Despite their fouling issue, Curry believes that the Warriors haven’t been aggressive enough. He doubled down on his “setting the tone” mentality, saying that Golden State needs to strike first instead of reacting to the opposition.

“The communication, understanding what we’re trying to do in terms of making teams uncomfortable,” Curry said. “So, we gotta get more aggressive, I think. Be the first one to strike instead of reacting to what everybody is doing.”

Their team is comprised of a lot of the same pieces that were on the title team last year, with the only new additions being JaMychal Green, Donte DiVincenzo, and their rookie class.

Curry: ‘The Effort Has Been Pretty Solid’

The point guard also noted that the team’s effort hasn’t been the issue. Instead, it’s been the lack of connectivity.

“I think the effort has been pretty solid. It’s just, when it’s not cohesive, when it’s not protecting each other, when we’re not all on a string, we can have guys locked in trying to do the right thing, but it just doesn’t lead to any results,” Curry stated.

For the past decade, Curry and the Warriors have been a constant dominant force within the NBA landscape. So, while they may not have things figured out right now, it’s a safe bet to say that they’ll put it all together sooner rather than later.