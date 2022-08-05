Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Former Nets Guard’s Disrespectful Comments

Being at the top of the NBA puts a target on your back, and no one understands that more than the Golden State Warriors. With success comes criticism, and seeing as the Warriors have won four of the last eight championships, they’ve had plenty of both of those things.

Golden State’s core three players – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green – have been subjected to this criticism for the majority of their careers. Despite being one of the greatest tandems of all time, people still find reasons to doubt them.

Recently, former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James made waves in the media for his comments about Curry. On the Player’s Choice podcast, James was discussing a conversation he had with former teammate Kevin Durant, detailing the top players in the league. When it came to Curry, James had strong words.

“Steph, like how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kind of one-dimensional at times if that makes sense…he’s not the primary ball handler a lot, and for a point guard that kind of bothers me,” James said.

This didn’t sit well with most Warriors fans. And based on a recent video making the rounds on Twitter, it didn’t sit well with Curry, either.

Curry Responds to ‘One-Dimensional’ Comments

During his annual Curry Camp, the Warriors superstar was asked about playing one-on-one with his campers. He said that they don’t have a chance but threw in a sarcastic comment alluding to the idea that he’s a one-dimensional player.

“It’s all bad for them. All bad for them. Even as one-dimensional as I am. I’m sorry, I’m petty. I’m so petty. I’m so petty. Keep it going. I like that one a lot, though, sorry. You gotta keep that in there, though,” Curry said.

The point guard couldn’t stop laughing as he joked about James’ comments. His four championships give him some breathing room when it comes to criticism, and after winning the elusive Finals MVP award this past season, there’s really nothing else he has left to accomplish.

As for James, he only has two years of NBA experience with 49 games under his belt. In those games, he’s averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 38.0% shooting from the field and 28.7% shooting from three-point range.

James can’t seem to get enough when it comes to criticizing Curry, though, as this wasn’t even the first time he slighted the Warriors star.

James Sounds Off on Curry on Twitter

About a year ago, James got into it with a fan on Twitter, as the two argued over who deserves to be on the list of the “most skilled scorers” – Curry or Kyrie Irving. James claimed that the only thing Curry does better than Irving is shoot.

“Kyrie more skilled than Steph. Steph just shoot better. Everything is in favor of Kyrie skill wise. But whatever you say fam,” James tweeted.

Kevin Durant “likes” post of exchange between Mike James and twitter user in which James argues Kyrie is more skilled than Curry, and that Curry just “shoot better”. pic.twitter.com/UmOShT8lm1 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 31, 2021

The interaction went mini-viral at the time because Durant liked the tweet. But again, Curry’s four titles and two MVP awards mean he doesn’t have much to argue about. And from his continuous pettiness, it seems like he takes the criticism lightly, which is fun to see.