Stephen Curry Sends Message on Moses Moody After Warriors Beat Kings

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors took care of business, taking Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings and avoiding the dreaded 3-0 hole. Even without Draymond Green, who was suspended fur to his Game 2 altercation with Domantas Sabonis, Golden State found a way to win.

With Green sidelined, multiple Warriors played stepped up and played big roles. Among them was Moses Moody, who led the team in bench scoring. While doling out credit to his teammates post-game, Stephen Curry praised Moody’s efforts.

“Donte [DiVincenzo] played amazing off the bench. Mo [Moody] gave us great minutes. JK [Kumings], the same,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “[JaMychal], A-Lamb, everybody who stepped foot on the floor in the rotations understood the assignments and did it to the best of their ability. So, when we get our two guys back, we got to continue to do that with whatever you’re asked to do. And we have a great opportunity to even the series on Sunday and take it from there.”

Moody played great, giving the Warriors sparks of energy when they needed it most. He finished the game with 13 points and three rebounds. The second-year wing shot 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line.

As for Curry, he led the way for Golden State in Game 3. The superstar point guard dropped 36 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 12-of-25 from the field and 6-of-12 from deep.

Steve Kerr Credits Warriors’ Kevon Looney

Moody made a huge impact but so did other players. Another guy who played a giant role for Golden State in Game 3 was Kevon Looney. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr gave the Warriors big man credit for his impressive performance.

“The way we’ve been playing, the two of them [Looney and Green] have been trading off on Sabonis after we start the first six minutes or so with both of them on the floor,” Kerr explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “In the first two games of the series, they were flip-flopping, but tonight, obviously, he took him most of the game. I thought JaMychal came in and did a really good job on him as well. But this is Loon. This is who he is. We’ve seen it in the playoffs for years now. He’s always locked in to the game plan. He never makes mistakes. He rebounds like crazy. He makes the right decision. The game is much simpler when Loon is out there for our guys.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Praises Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney is a Warriors legend pic.twitter.com/tHp06no31e — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 21, 2023

In addition, Curry also had some kind things to say about Looney.

“He’s relentless,” Curry said. “Like you say, I don’t know what that probably feels like. But it’s the way you see the ball, angles, your effort, knowing that it’s going to be physical and you’re going to get knocked around and be able to take all of that physicality. Then he has to guard a tough matchup on the other side. He knows how to be effective when he’s out there, he’s shown it plenty of times before. Nine offensive rebounds is huge for us, giving us extra possessions. We were getting pretty solid looks for the most of the game, just weren’t hitting a lot of them, but he was getting us extra possessions and that get’s the crowd into it, gets momentum on our side, and it’s amazing to watch.”