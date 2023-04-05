Stephen Curry Sends Message on Moses Moody After Warriors Beat Thunder

The Golden State Warriors are in a tough spot. As the regular season nears its end, they could end up getting stuck in the Play-In Tournament. All that they can do now is focus on winning every game they play and hoping everything else breaks their way.

On Tuesday night, they took care of business against the Oklahoma City Thunder – another team in the Western Conference playoff race. After the game, Stephen Curry showed love to Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga for the roles they played against the Thunder.

“It’s just a matter of being ready [and] staying ready,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They’ve been asked to play a lot of different roles. Been in and out of the rotation. JK’s [Kuminga] obviously played a lot more recently and has proven that he’s taking that next step. It’s still [about] trying to put game after game together, and those guys, to be able to show up when we’re still missing wings [and] Klay [Thompson] goes down, they stay ready. For Mo [Moody], though, I think he saw enough Razorbacks out there. He felt like he was back in college for a little bit.”

Moody played a crucial role for the Warriors off the bench despite not earning consistent playing time throughout the year. He finished the game against Oklahoma City with 13 points, five rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Kuminga, he got the start on Tuesday night and put up some solid stats. He ended the night with nine points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Stephen Curry Discusses Warriors Playoff Chase

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru,” Curry spoke about the Warriors’ playoff chase.

“This year, we’ve had guys in a lot of different roles, some newcomers,” Curry said. “For us to be the champs and have to take everybody’s best shot all year, some self-inflicted wounds that we’ve had, games we should have won — with all that said, absolutely [we can make a title run]… I feel like we are a team that’s a force and when we’re locked in on the specific test of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series — obviously we need to get there and finish this year strong and hopefully stay out of the play-in [tournament] — that remains the same.”

Donte DiVincenzo Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

In addition, after a recent win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Donte DiVincenzo stated that he wished Curry would take over games more, as he is so obviously good enough to do so.

“I think he should do it more often,” DiVincenzo said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Take over. Sometimes, given how good he is, and how good of a leader he is, he’s a little too passive. You’re the best player out there. Go win us the game.”