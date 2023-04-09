Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Moses Moody After Warriors Beat Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors’ regular season is officially over, and it didn’t go as well as they likely hoped for. After winning the NBA Championship last season, they struggled to win on the road this year, and their bench unit took a major step back.

They finished as the sixth seed in the West, closing out the season with a monster win over the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, Stephen Curry gave credit to Moses Moody, as well as Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II, for playing heavy minutes. He said it was important for the Warriors to head into the playoffs on a high note and without having to exert too much energy against Portland.

“I think these last two games, knowing everybody’s getting reps and there’s a feel-good vibe, that helps,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “ You don’t want to grind it out down the stretch against the lineup that they had out there. Nobody wanted to be in that kind of situation. But yeah, for Moses to play 30 minutes, JK played 24, Gary 20, getting their legs underneath them before this week off. Going into our practices so that everybody feels in a nice flow and gets some game experience so that whatever the expectations are, what you’re asked to do, going into a series, everybody’s ready. That definitely helps. We want to have the least stressful path to the start of the playoffs as possible. So, we accomplished that.”

Moody played extremely well for Golden State off the bench. The second-year wing recorded 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Curry, he only had to play 22:27 against the Trail Blazers. He finished the afternoon with 26 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson, who leads the NBA in 3-point field goals this season, is now the third player in NBA history to hit 300 threes in a single season (Stephen Curry four times, James Harden once). Thompson's 300 threes are the sixth-most ever in a single season. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 9, 2023

Klay Thompson nailed five threes against Portland, becoming the third player ever to record 300 threes in a single season. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his play.

“Yeah I pulled Klay aside two minutes before the game and I said ‘I know you’re five [threes] away, but just let it happen. You don’t need to chase anything, especially early in the game. Just get off the ball and let it happen in the flow,’” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s like ‘okay, no problem coach.’ And then he made five threes in the first five minutes. So, that’s Klay. But, they were really good shots, that was the main thing. Even though he went out launching, they were great shots. It wasn’t like he was taking bad ones. It was really good for him to get that mark. I told him after the game just how proud I was of him, for what he’s been through, to go through those two devastating injuries and fight his way back, win a championship last year and then have a great season this year. A complete season, playing back-to-backs by the end of the year. It’s really a remarkable story, a testament to Klay and his fortitude and love for the game. I couldn’t be happier for Klay.”

Mike Brown Discusses Warriors Playoff Series

The Warriors' staff was lined up to hug Mike Brown 💯 pic.twitter.com/5uFU51CaEQ — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) April 8, 2023

Golden State will take on the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Kings head coach, and former Warriors assistant, Mike Brown spoke about it after the matchup was set.

“Nothing. I mean it’s a short commute, that’s about it,” Brown said via the Kings’ YouTube channel when asked if facing off against the Warriors meant anything extra. “I’ve still got my place down there, so I may swing down and check on that, that’s about it. It doesn’t matter who we play. Just like I’m sure with the rest of the teams, it doesn’t really matter who they play.