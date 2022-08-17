Warriors’ Star Stephen Curry Explains Origins of Iconic Celebration

The Golden State Warriors have every right to be confident. They’ve won four championships in the last eight years and have proven that they’re one of the greatest dynasties of all time. And while they consistently show their dominance on the court, they also aren’t afraid to vocalize their confidence.

Draymond Green is one of the most loud-mouthed players in the league and is constantly sounding off on opponents. And while Klay Thompson may be quiet, he also doesn’t hesitate to talk from time to time. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry went viral this past postseason for his “Night Night” celebration.

Throughout the postseason, Curry would break out his “Night Night” celebration, where he would put his two hands under his head and pretend to be asleep. The move has taken a life of its own, and during an interview with Nick DePaula of Boardroom, he explained the origins of the celebration:

The first time I did it was Game 3, in Denver. It happened quick, and it was one of those situations where you were back in the playoff vibe. We had missed it for two years. I was just feeling amped being back on that stage. I was coming off the bench, so I was even more hyped up, with even more energy coming off of the injury and all that. When we got to the fourth quarter, I don’t even know where it came from. It was literally no thought. It was kind of a back and forth game, and we were on the road. I knew if we could win Game 3 and go to 3-0, it was pretty much a wrap on the series. It was just a matter of whether [the series would be won] in Game 4 or a “gentleman’s sweep” in Game 5. Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, we got a stop, and I was just talking to myself: “Put ‘em to sleep. Put ‘em to sleep.” That was the conversation I was having with myself. Not with anyone else on the team or anyone else in the arena. Curry during Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Then, I had finished that layup underneath Jokic, and that was the thought that came out – just to do the sign. I didn’t say, “Night Night” at the time. I was just telling myself, “Put ‘em to sleep.” Fast forward to Game 5, when I made the last layup to go up five with 19 seconds left. That was the official, “Put them to sleep.” The camera didn’t get me on that one, but I actually said it. Fast forward to Memphis, Dallas and then Boston, and it kind of took on a life of its own.

He also admitted how great it felt to take down the Celtics while simultaneously breaking out the celebration.

Curry on Celebrating Win Over Boston

Heading into the NBA Finals, the Celtics hadn’t lost two games in a row. However, to close out the series, Golden State won three-straight contests. Curry said that doing the celebration when beating Boston was the best feeling.

“It felt the best. The way that game went, it was an emotional rollercoaster. They came out just hitting every shot, and they were up double digits in the first four minutes. We slowly just crept back and then went on that 21-nothing run. When we came out in the third quarter, everyone was feeling it. Let’s just step on their throats, right now,” Curry stated.

He also is excited that people around the sports world have begun doing the deliberation as well.

Curry Happy About Others Using Celebration

After Curry broke out the celebration in the Finals, other people around the sports world began using it as well, and Curry is happy to see it.

“It’s the best, ’cause some are taking it to new extremes that I would never feel comfortable doing in the league. But it’s dope to know how far the reach is. I’ve told people before, “I know there’s people that did the symbol before me.

“But to know that you cemented a moment that’s on the biggest of stages, and people are inspired by it and want to have fun with whatever they’re doing with it — they’ve taken their own spin on it and have had some creativity with it,” said Curry.

So, as people continue to mimic Curry’s greatness, hopefully the Warriors star will get to use it again next year.