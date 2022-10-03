Warriors’ Steph Curry Set to Join Major Gaming Franchise

Regardless of whether or not someone believes that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry belongs in the GOAT debate, there’s no doubting that he changed the game of basketball like few others before him. If things had broken a different way, though, Steph may have entered another field entirely.

Rather, he may have traveled an entirely different course. Specifically, the kind that’s made up of fairways, greens and sand traps.

“There was always that question,” Curry once said of whether he could have been a championship-level golfer, as relayed by Bleacher Report. “If I had to put as much time into golf as I did basketball, could I have made it? We’ll never know, but it’s always competed in terms of my attention.”

At this point, the ship has probably sailed on Curry’s pro golfing prospects. But he and his fans still have a means to seeing him compete against the world’s top players for hefty prize purses on the PGA tour.

Steph a Surprise Addition to PGA Tour 2K23

As announced by the folks at 2K Sports on Monday, Stephen Curry will be a playable character in the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game. The baller will be available to players as a free download when the game launches on October 14.

The developers weren’t content to just throw a Steph skin on a Joe Blow character model, either. Curry’s avatar will be accurately draped in Under Armour gear and will have the same sweet swing that saw him nail a 97-yard eagle shot during the American Century Championship a few months back.

Additionally, gamers will finally be able to play out their Steph vs. Michael Jordan dream match-ups; His Airness has also been thrown into the 2K23 mix as a downloadable golfer.

Pitting the two against each other in-game may not do much to settle the aforementioned hardwood GOAT debate, but it promises to be a memorable gaming experience nonetheless. Whether or not the Dubs cornerstone will be able to drop a “night, night” taunt — as he now can in NBA 2K23 — after beating Jordan remains to be seen.

For his part, Steph was over the moon to see himself on the links in the clip 2K released. He was particularly impressed that the 2K team had so accurately depicted his beard game:

Steph Has Been Working to Make Golf More Accessible to Everyone

Earlier this year, Curry officially launched the Underrated Golf Tour with the intent to “increase the participation numbers amongst competitive golfers from diverse communities” — specifically, at the youth level — “and have them play hand in hand with their peers who currently represent the vast majority of today’s golfers.”

To that end, events were held in Chicago, Phoenix, Houston and Tampa throughout the summer in order to identify the 24 best boys and girls to compete for the Curry Cup in the season-ending tour championship at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park.

In the end, it was Litchfield Park, Arizona’s Ashley Shaw and Sarasota, Florida’s Roman Solomon who earned top honors in their respective divisions.