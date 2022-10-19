Stephen Curry Sounds Off on ‘Pissed Off’ Warriors Players After Opening Night

The Golden State Warriors opened up their season with a victory on Tuesday night, taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. They were able to give their fans a show on Ring Night, as well as welcome a new championship banner to the rafters at Chase Center.

But throughout the game, it became clear that the Warriors’ rotation this year could get tricky. They have a lot of talented players and not enough time in the game to play everybody. Stephen Curry spoke about the potential issue after the contest.

“There’s difficulties that comes with people pissed off coming off the court knowing they didn’t play that night,” Curry said. “So you have to be patient with it.”

Play

Steph Curry postgame; Warriors beat the Lakers Steve Kerr statement on Draymond Green: youtu.be/IMzGhqCjNLI Draymond is back with Warriors:youtu.be/CWMrsIaUsoo Draymond Green full press conference: youtu.be/lKI1EsfpOYI Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole: youtu.be/zlWEAeOWuy4 Bob Myers spoke about the altercation, here it is: youtu.be/K8ch30MA49I Steph Curry about the altercation: youtu.be/g3Gnf73YCUg ——————— Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you… 2022-10-19T06:42:51Z

On Opening Night, the Warriors played 10 different players over 10 minutes, while both Moses Moody and Ryan Rollins also checked in for a little bit of time. As Golden State attempts to contend for a title again, it will get difficult to appease everyone.

Guys like Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman are going to be itching for minutes all year long, but there might not always be room for them in the rotation. It’ll be up to Steve Kerr and the rest of the coaching staff to dole out minutes accordingly.

Kerr Discusses Warriors Rotation

It’s been a long, successful tenure for Kerr and the Warriors, and he’s had to manage minutes for a lot of great players. Golden State has won four championships under his guidance, so it’s safe to say his rotations have fared well.

When posed with the question of this year’s potential rotational issues, he compared the team to the 2014-15 title team.

“It reminds me of the ’14-’15 team, although the depth is younger,” Kerr said. “We had games where we didn’t play Shaun Livingston and we didn’t play Leandro Barbosa. They both had a couple of stretches that season that either played very limited minutes or didn’t play at all.”

Play

Steve Kerr postgame; Warriors beat the Lakers Steve Kerr statement on Draymond Green: youtu.be/IMzGhqCjNLI Draymond is back with Warriors:youtu.be/CWMrsIaUsoo Draymond Green full press conference: youtu.be/lKI1EsfpOYI Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole: youtu.be/zlWEAeOWuy4 Bob Myers spoke about the altercation, here it is: youtu.be/K8ch30MA49I Steph Curry about the altercation: youtu.be/g3Gnf73YCUg ——————— Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you… 2022-10-19T05:42:10Z

Golden State won their first championship of this current run in 2015, and both Livingston and Barbosa played fairly large roles. As Kerr mentioned, though, they both also dealt with periods of time where they didn’t play as much.

Kerr Praises Jordan Poole

However, while Kerr addressed the potential struggles of the rotation, one player who he isn’t worried about is Poole.

“What makes Jordan a really exciting young player, he can score, he can distribute, he compliments Steph really well,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “Jordan proved last year how good he is. He’s going to play a huge role for us.”

Poole put in a solid shift in the season opener. He put up 12 points, two rebounds, and seven assists on 4-of-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 shooting from distance. It was a less-than-stellar performance for Poole, but with the amount of talent Golden State has on the roster, he doesn’t need to be on fire every night.

It’s going to be a long season of trial and error for Kerr and the Warriors as they iron out the back half of the rotation, but as far as stars go, Golden State is fully equipped to make a run at another banner.