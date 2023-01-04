Warriors GM Provides Major Update on Stephen Curry’s On-Court Return

When Stephen Curry went down with a shoulder subluxation during a game against the Indiana Pacers three weeks ago, there was a real level of concern about how his absence would affect the Golden State Warriors‘ season. And, at least in the early going, there was definitely reason to worry.

More recently, though, the Dubs have turned lemons into lemonade, winning five straight games heading into Wednesday’s home bout with the Detroit Pistons.

Given the incredible headway the Warriors have made without their star — as of this writing, they’re a season-high two games above .500 — one can’t help but wonder what the club will be able to accomplish when he finally returns to the court.

According to Bob Myers, we may not have to wait much longer to find out. During a gameday radio interview, the Warriors president and GM let slip that Steph could be nearing the end of his return-to-play process.

Bob Myers: Stephen Curry May Return In Time for Upcoming Road Trip

Myers made his regular appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Steiny & Guru on Wednesday, during which he was asked if Curry could conceivably be available for the Warriors’ forthcoming five-game road swing.

“I hope so; he’s going to get evaluated this weekend and he’s working out on the court… but there’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that,” Myers said. “So, that would be what… the first road game is on Friday, I think, in San Antonio. That would a hope. That would be what we’re shooting for, something in that range…”

For the record, he’s actually talking about Friday the 13th. But the GM is clearly hoping for a bit of good luck; something the Warriors haven’t always had this season. In any event, Myers continued on, mentioning the progress Curry has shown in recent days and confirming that a road-trip return is what he’s eyeing.

As if he were trying to speak it into existence — and who can blame him?

“He’s been… not contact, but out there doing all his stuff and he looks like the same guy. He’s got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm, but that would be the plan. We’ve got to see what he looks like this weekend, though.”

In 26 games this season, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists while connecting on 50.0% of his shots overall and 43.4% of his triples.

Andrew Wiggins Update

Elsewhere in the Dubs’ MASH unit, Andrew Wiggins will miss his 15th consecutive game despite the fact that he was cleared from an adductor injury several days ago. When asked about the 2022 All-Star, Myers confirmed what recent injury reports have been telling us.

Specifically, that Wiggins is under the weather.

“He’s not hurt mechanically anymore, he just got sick right before he came back,” Myers said. “Anybody with kids right now… listen, I mean everybody seems like they’re sick

and he’s got two young kids. Everybody’s household probably has someone that has recently been sick or is sick right now.

“It’s no different for these guys and what people are getting has been pretty brutal.”