Return Date for Injured Warriors Star Steph Curry Revealed

This season has been unkind to the Golden State Warriors. They’ve had their own internal issues, such as their lack of bench depth, but luck has not been on their side more often than not. The injury bug has hit them in a major way, which has seriously hurt their depth.

Draymond Green has missed time, as has Andrew Wiggins, but the injury to Stephen Curry has been the worst for Golden State. He’s missed multiple weeks due to a leg injury. However, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, Curry is set to return to action against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

“Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

Getting Curry back will be crucial for the Warriors, as they are aiming to make a big-time playoff push. They are in the midst of an intense battle for playoff seeding with nine other teams. The gap between the fourth seed in the West and the 13th seed currently sits at just 5.5 games. Golden State is in fourth.

When healthy, Curry has played at an MVP level this season for the Warriors. He has appeared in 38 of the Warriors’ 63 games this year and has played 34.6 minutes per contest. Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Receive Andrew Wiggins Return Update

The absence of Curry has been the most impactful (in a bad way) for the Warriors, but Wiggins being out has hurt them a lot, too. Wiggins last appeared in a game for the Warriors on February 13 and has been out ever since due to personal reasons.

Wiggins is out indefinitely, but according to an update Warriors GM Bob Myers gave on a recent edition of Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game, the plan is not for him to miss the remainder of the season.

“I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for,” Myers said when asked if Wiggins would miss a long portion of the rest of the season. “But we’ll leave that in its own place. That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is – could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully, when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much since it’s his private life, he will do.”

Steph Curry Challenges Warriors Teammates

As for Curry, he is still looking to make a major push in the playoffs this year. He recently urged his teammates to treat every game like a playoff game.

“We have an understanding of what our potential is,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on Wednesday. “But the principles and the focus of what that means on a nightly basis . . . it should feel like the playoffs every night because we’re not going to win many games if it doesn’t.”