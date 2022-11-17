Stephen Curry Sends Stern Message to Warriors Teammates

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling to start the season this year. After Wednesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors fell to 0-8 on the road, bringing their record to 6-9, which is good for 12th in the Western Conference.

During his post-game press conference after the Suns game, Stephen Curry said that the Warriors need to take a long look at themselves and figure out what they need to do to be better.

“We’ve got to be honest with ourselves,” Curry said. “It starts individually, everybody coming in with the right mindset of what they feel like will impact winning on both ends or floor.”

Curry left everything on the floor against Phoenix, posting one of his best games of the season. The superstar dropped 50 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 17-of-28 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from distance. It still wasn’t enough to earn a victory.

Golden State’s other guards struggled mightily. Klay Thompson scored 19 points but shot just 6-of-17 from the field and 3-of-9 from distance. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole only had two points on 0-of-5 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 shooting from deep.

Warriors Getting ‘Scattered’ on the Floor

Curry also discussed the Warriors’ struggles with getting too “scattered” while out on the floor. He said that their disorganization can lead to other teams playing better and, in turn, makes things a lot harder for them.

This has especially been the case in road games.

“Then collectively, there’s certain parts throughout games where we kind of just get scattered,” Curry explained. “Where we can get stops, might be taking bad shots, turnovers, whatever the case is, and you lose momentum. And then that leads to teams playing kind of out of their minds against us, more nights than not. Where they make 21 3s, shoot above 50 percent from 3, and they don’t feel this at all.”

So far this season, the Warriors have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA (114.1). The only teams with a worse defensive rating than them are the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors have also given up the second-most points per game (118.3) behind only the Spurs. But on the road, that number spikes to 124.3 – the worst number in the league.

Curry Explains Warriors Road Woes

Golden State has been the worst road team in the league this year, and as noted by their stats, a lot of it has to do with their efforts on the defensive end.

Curry continued his statement by explaining this, remarking that the Warriors haven’t made their “presence felt.”

“So that stuff on the road,” Curry said. “That’s why we’re on 0-8 — because we haven’t really made our presence felt and had a mindfulness about how we’re trying to win, knowing that the other team gets paid just like we do.”

Through their eight road games, the Warriors have allowed opponents to shoot 49.1% from the field (25th in the NBA) and 42.1% from three-point range (29th in the NBA).

Until the Warriors turn things around on the road, their struggles are likely to continue.