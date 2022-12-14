Stephen Curry Calls Out Referees After Terrible Non-Call vs. Bucks

The Golden State Warriors have not been a great team on the road this year, and that trend continued on Tuesday night in a 128-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company got the better of the Warriors, but Golden State wasn’t happy with the way the game was officiated.

There was one play, in particular, that stood out among the rest. Stephen Curry nailed a three-point shot and felt contact on his head, but no call was given. He picked up a tech for yelling at the referee, as did head coach Steve Kerr. Curry called out the officiating after the game in response.

“Anytime the defender is asking you, ‘Are you alright?’ and the ref is like, ‘I didn’t see anything,’ that’s kind of a funny situation to be in,” Curry explained. “I thought it was clear that I got hit in the face. I was actually surprised it went in. I was more worried about where the foul call was. That was a heat-of-the-moment thing. You let your emotions out.”

Steph thought it was clear he was fouled on the 3-pointer which led to him receiving a tech pic.twitter.com/w2E8hlfQfg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Based on Curry’s recollection of the event, a Bucks defender asked him if he was okay after the play, yet there was no foul given. From the replay, it looked fairly clear that the superstar point guard was hit on the head during his three-point attempt.

Steph is FUMING there wasn't a foul called on his 3-pointer 😡 pic.twitter.com/iH0nZdkORt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

No-call aside, Curry’s numbers were relatively subpar against the Bucks, especially compared to how he’s been playing this year. He put up just 20 points, six rebounds, and one assist against Milwaukee while shooting 6-of-17 from the field and 3-of-10 from three-point range.

Kerr Sounds Off on Referees

Throughout his tenure in Golden State, Kerr has been known to back up his players. He always comes to their defense, and that was no different on Tuesday night. The head coach went ballistic when talking about all of the missed calls by the officials.

“I was already mad at several non-calls in the paint,” said Kerr. “There should have been a block on [Khris] Middleton on Jordan Poole’s drive, and the officials admitted they missed that. Then I thought Jordan got fouled on reverse layup. And then there was a continuation that was given to Giannis that I didn’t feel like was continuation. It just felt like we were on the bad end of things.”

"That needs to be called. That's what he does. It's Steph Curry. You can't miss that." – Steve Kerr on his technical foul following the no-call on a Steph 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/7rbDgACIhk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2022

Kerr wasn’t done there, though, as he went on to defend Curry, in particular, stressing that the referees need to call a foul when he gets hit on a three-point shot.

“And then Steph Curry gets hit in the head on a three-point shot,” he said. “That needs to be called! That’s what he does. It’s Steph Curry. You can’t miss that. I was frustrated because if Steph gets a technical, then he definitely got fouled.”

Curry Compared to Antetokounmpo

All fouls aside, there was an interesting comparison made ahead of the clash between Golden State and Milwaukee. Donte DiVincenzo, who has played for both squads, broke down the similarities in Curry’s and Antetokounmpo’s leadership styles.

“It’s fun,” DiVincenzo said. “It’s fun to come to work. When you have someone who has great spirit, great energy with them – you want to be around them, you want to spend as much time around them to learn from them. I’ve had that in both places.”