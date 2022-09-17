Stephen Curry ‘Terrifies’ Warriors Front Office: Sources

The Golden State Warriors have spent the last decade putting together an elite group of players and, in turn, have enjoyed lots of success. They’ve won four of the last eight championships and will be looking to defend their title next year.

While some players have come and gone, a few core guys have stuck around through it all. Andre Iguodala might be on the brink of retirement, but Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been constant faces in the organization for the last 10 years.

Over the course of the next two years, Green and Thompson will be in need of contract extensions. However, so will Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. While most teams may prefer to plan for the future, sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believe that Curry’s control over the front office could prevent that.

“Steph terrifies them in that front office,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “I mean, within reason. Steph wanted Avery Bradley last year but they wanted Gary Payton II. They did not listen to him and there was no problem with that. I think Steph likes to have a voice but does not get caught up in dictating moves.”

These Stephen Curry shots didn't count BUT STILL¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/7ciSUmZaK9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 15, 2022

Curry has been the face of the organization for a long, long time, and they would do everything in their power to keep him happy. However, if they decided to part ways with one of Green or Thompson, he could be upset.

And they don’t want to see what that looks like.

Angry Curry Could Be Scary

As noted, there have been times in the past when the Warriors have gone against the wishes of Curry, but those were minor decisions. In the case of Green and/or Thompson, Curry might want to have more of a voice in the decision.

“Klay and Draymond, though, that would be different,” said the West exec. “If they moved on from either one, they had better make a good case as to why to Steph. Or they can alienate him. I don’t know what a p***** off Steph would be like to deal with, he never seems to be that way. But they don’t want to find out. They can move either guy they just have got to realize, they’ve got to make the case to Steph for that.”

Over 60% of Stephen Curry’s made threes in the 2022 Playoffs didn’t hit rim at all 🤯 (via @antonin_org) pic.twitter.com/0DpV93RjvW — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) September 15, 2022

It’s been rumored in the past that Curry could see himself, Green, and Thompson as a package deal. If Golden State let one of the other two walk, who knows if Curry would want to stick around?

Plus, there could be some question marks regarding Poole’s commitment to the Warriors.

Poole Could Prefer to Leave Warriors

A West executive also told Deveney that, if anyone were to want to leave Golden State, it could be Poole.

“Poole, though, could have some Barnes in him,” a West exec revealed. “He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt and the team was bad. But he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all. It depends on how they handle this contract. But if he gets the sense they do not want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did. Of course, they replaced Barnes with Durant. Maybe they’ll do the same with Poole.”

Regardless, it’s highly likely that the Warriors end up running whatever decision they make through Curry.