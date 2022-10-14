Warriors Star Stephen Curry Reveals Recent Superstar Influence

When it comes to the Golden State Warriors, all anyone has talked about for the past week is the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. However, their season is still coming up, and there are plenty of other storylines people should be focusing on.

One of them is the insane length of Stephen Curry’s career. He’s been in the NBA for 13 years and will be entering his 14th season. That’s not the crazy part, though. The insane part about Curry’s lengthy career is how dominant he still is. He’s finished top eight in MVP voting in each of the last two years.

How has he managed to stay in the league for this long? He talks to other people who have managed to do it at the highest level. And they may not even play the same sport. In an interview with Keith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry said that he spoke with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady about extending his prime.

“But the way that you do that and talking to the ultimate prime extender in Tom Brady, I talked to him a little bit. And just basically, it sounds cliche, but you literally just [ask], ‘What are you going to do this year to do it?’ ” Curry said.

When Stephen Curry dropped 43 points on the Celtics in a must win Finals game He plays basketball in 8 days pic.twitter.com/k8X4W6UlqO — Antonin (@antonin_org) September 22, 2022

Brady has been in the NFL for 20 seasons and is now 45 years old. He retired ahead of this season, but he quickly reversed his decision and came back for another year. Curry may not be approaching 45 just yet, but he’s entering the back end of his impressive career.

The Warriors superstar also revealed how long he wanted to play when he started his career but said he may look to surpass that goal now.

Curry: ‘Times Have Changed’

Anything more than a 10-year career in the NBA is extremely impressive. For Curry, the chance to play for 15 years or more is in sight, and that’s something not many players get the chance to do. Obviously, there are guys like LeBron James and Udonis Haslem, but they are outliers.

Curry said that when he entered the league, his goal was to play for 16 years. That’s how long his dad, Dell Curry, spent in the league. However, he also mentioned that he now believes he can extend his career past that mark.

“Coming into my career, 16 years was always the goal,” Curry told Burke. “But times have changed and I feel like, obviously I know I can extend my prime. I’m still in my prime — I’m trying to extend it as long as I can.”

However, the main thing he’s focused on right now is the 2022-23 season.

Curry Wants Another Championship

Extending his career closer to the 20-year mark may be a long-term goal of Curry’s, but for now, he has his eyes on the upcoming season.

“I know I’ve prepared my body for the tasks, my mind’s sharp, and I’m going to give it my best shot to hopefully have another championship at the end to show for it,” he said.

It’s impossible to know just how long Curry will be able to play, but if the past two years are any indication, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down just yet.