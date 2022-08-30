Warriors Star Stephen Curry Spotted With Young NBA Point Guard

The NBA is a brotherhood, and the Golden State Warriors are home to some of the most talented players in the league. Just because players are on opposing teams doesn’t mean they can’t work out and train together, and that’s been on full display this summer.

Pro-ams are a perfect example of this, but even outside of organized games, players have been meeting up. Jayson Tatum worked out with Kevin Durant amid the drama, Jordan Poole worked out with Paolo Banchero when there were rumblings of him being linked to the Orlando Magic, and just recently, Stephen Curry was pictured getting some work in with another star guard.

Rico Hines, who is a developmental coach for the Toronto Raptors, hosts open runs, and at a recent one, Curry was spotted with Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young. The official NBA Twitter account tweeted it out when it happened.

“Stephen Curry and Trae Young teamed up and went off at @Ricohinesbball runs 🔥

🎥 @swishcultures_,” the NBA tweeted.

The Hawks guard’s game mimics that of Curry’s in a lot of ways, so it’s relatively unsurprising to see the two working out together. Plus, the recent videos and images come not long after Young spoke about Curry’s impact on his game during an interview.

Young: ‘Similar in Certain Areas’

On August 19, Young spoke with Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports about him teaming up with Dejounte Murray in Atlanta. However, the topic of Curry also came up, as the two had been spotted working with each other earlier this offseason. While the youngster admitted that their games are somewhat similar, he also said that they’re fairly different.

“Yeah, I mean, it was just as fine as when he [Curry] won his first one by himself with KT [Klay Thompson], and I was in middle school and high school back then, so I remember being a kid watching him back then, and just being a fan then, and now. I mean, being in the league, going against him, I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard,” Young stated.

These Photos of Stephen Curry and Trae Young are hard pic.twitter.com/DuerNMOuVw — KimoLBJ ʰᶦᵐ (@KimoLBJ_) August 17, 2022

Young is well known for his deep-range three-point shooting, which Curry revolutionized in the mid-2010s. As he noted, he was only in middle school when Curry won his first championship with the Warriors, so it’s clear that his game had some sort of impact on Young.

During the interview, Young also mentioned that he’ll always take every opportunity he can get to work out with Curry.

Young: ‘I’m a Student of the Game’

Goodwill asked him about what it’s like working out with Curry and Kyrie Irving and what he looks to get out of those workouts.

“I’m a student of the game, so I’m just always trying to learn and trying to get better,” Young said. “Every summer, I really dedicate that time to getting better, and anytime I’m able to be in the gym, or I get asked the opportunity to go spend some time with some of these guys, I mean, I’m always gonna jump up and go do it, because I want to be a better basketball player. I was able to have the opportunity to go work out and get in some runs with some of these guys, and I was able to learn some things, so it was good.”

It’s fun to see two NBA stars working out with each other, and this likely isn’t the last time Curry and Young will link up.