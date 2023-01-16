Steph Curry Puts Warriors on Blast, Questions Team’s Intelligence in Fiery Rant

Based on where they finished last year, the Golden State Warriors must be very disappointed with their performance thus far this season. They were crowned NBA Champions back in June, but midway through January, they’re sitting at 21-22 on the season, which is good for eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

Injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins have hurt them, but they’ve continued to struggle since those guys returned. They are 1-4 in their last five games, including 1-2 in their last three – when Curry was active. After their most recent loss to the Chicago Bulls, Curry called out his team in a moment of frustration.

“We have enough talent that we can come back and make the game interesting, and take the lead going into halftime,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. “But we just haven’t proven that we’re intelligent enough or play hard enough, that we’re focused enough to string a couple good games together to help build that momentum. Until we do, we’re going to hover around .500 and not break away from the pack.”

Steph details why the Warriors haven't been able to be a consistent team pic.twitter.com/X0LfuwPa0d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

Curry’s right about one thing – the Warriors have the talent to compete with the best teams in the league. Among all five-man lineups with at least 100 minutes played this season, Golden State’s starting group (Curry, Klay Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney) possess the best net rating in the league (19.1).

Unfortunately for Curry and the rest of the starters, the Warriors’ bench unit is one of the worst in the business. Golden State’s bench currently ranks 29th in the NBA when it comes to plus/minus (-2.5). Only the San Antonio Spurs’ bench is worse.

Klay Thompson Confident in Warriors Playoff Hopes

With the way things have gone this season, the Warriors are seemingly set to be a Play-In Tournament team. At least, that’s what their record said. Despite winning the NBA Finals last year, the Warriors are no stranger to the Play-In, as they were eliminated in the tournament two years ago by the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, when it comes to their playoff hopes, the team remains confident. When asked about his concern level in regard to Golden State’s playoff hopes, Thompson expressed his extreme confidence. His only focus is on getting there fully healthy.

“None. Zero. Zero,” Thompson said of his playoff race concerns. “Just get us there healthy and in one piece. Hopefully with a decent seed.”

Play

Klay Thompson Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Chicago Bulls 132-118 Klay Thompson Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Chicago Bulls 132-118 2023-01-16T00:04:51Z

Steve Kerr Stresses Importance of Ball Movement

As far as the key to success for Golden State, head coach Steve Kerr gave some insight into that after a recent win over the Spurs in the Alamodome. He noted that good ball movement not only helps produce winning basketball, but it keeps everyone happy in the locker room, too.

“Our whole game is about ball movement and sharing the ball, throwing it ahead,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re constantly trying to get our guys to understand the importance of ball movement, running to the corners in transition to give us space, so I liked that particular play. Ball movement leads to a lot of people being happy, and if they’re happy, they’re gonna play better defense. And they’re gonna rebound, and the locker room’s more fun. So I think passing leads to a lot of that.”