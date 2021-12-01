Warriors’ Steph Curry on Historically Bad Night: ‘I Settled a Lot’

The NBA‘s two best teams did battle on Tuesday night, as the Golden State Warriors were in Phoenix to take on the surging Suns. And despite the fact that Devin Booker missed the entirety of the second half with a hamstring injury, the home team was able to make it a no-loss November with a 104-96 win.

While it was a huge win for the Suns — who now sit atop the Western Conference standings by virtue of a tie-breaker — they definitely caught a major break in the game.

Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest marksman in league history, had an eye-popping shooting night in the worst possible way. He wasn’t just bad — he was historically bad for the Warriors.

By making just four of his 21 shot attempts, Curry logged a career-worst shooting performance when taking 20 or more shots in a game. It was only the fourth time in 782 career games that he had hit five or less on that many attempts.

Curry on His Woeful Night

Steph talks about his tough shooting night against the Suns pic.twitter.com/Qg1uEa49Ff — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 1, 2021

In the wake of the loss and his personal clang fest, Curry took his lumps at the post-game presser. When asked whether this was “just one of those nights” or if the Suns had done something to make it difficult for him, he doled out equal credit.

“I think it’s both. Like I said, their length was a little different. They were switching screens and trying to take away the three. Driving lanes were there; I settled a lot,” Curry said. “There’s tougher shots, I know I can make em’, but if you don’t have it going you gotta figure something out. That makes the open ones that you do get a little tougher, because you just don’t have a rhythm.”

Curry further lamented his inability to correct course once he saw what the Suns were throwing at him.

“I think that’s more me, you know, making the adjustments. Some shots, they might not be there because of how they’re defending,” he said. “That’s usually on me to keep my activity up and not settle.”

The Warriors star finished the game with just 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes of action. The Warriors were outscored by 17 points when he was on the floor.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Jordan Poole Explodes

While Curry had one of the worst nights of his career, third-year guard Jordan Poole was firing on all cylinders, particularly early in the game. By scoring 16 points in the opening period, Poole matched his career-high for points in a single quarter. He put up the same single-quarter total during a February 2020 game against the LA Lakers.

He finished with a game-high 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting and six made triples. It was the sixth time this season he had led the Warriors in scoring.

Poole also added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

READ NEXT: