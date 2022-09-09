Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Warriors’ 2023 NBA Finals Chances

It’s been an impressive run for the Golden State Warriors over the last decade. They’ve been one of the most dominant teams in NBA history, as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have led them to four titles in the past eight years.

But they aren’t the only guys who have helped the Warriors along the way. Head coach Steve Kerr has established himself as one of the greatest winners in league history. Golden State’s most recent championship marked his ninth when you count the five he won as a player.

The 2022 title is unlike any of the others Kerr has won with the Warriors, though. Golden State’s mix of veteran stars and young prospects makes them one of the more interesting teams in the league. And according to the Warriors head coach, they’re excited to defend their title.

“I don’t think we’re going to be burnt out by any means,” Kerr said. “In fact, I think we’ll be really excited. I think all of our guys will be ready to roll and ramp it back up and try to repeat. Our guys love to play, they love to compete. This is what they do. They’ve had a good rest this summer. So I think everyone is excited.”

With how well-rounded the Warriors are heading into next year, some of the pressure should be taken off of the aging veterans. However, Kerr believes that their “natural competitiveness” will take over.

Warriors Veteran Stars Ready to Compete

Curry, Thompson, and Green are still able to contend for titles, but they are also getting up there in age. It’s getting to the point where they should be looking to take a bit of a step back but also continue competing at the highest level.

“And they don’t have a ton to prove, if anything. But that’s also a really good place to be, when you’re playing with a little house money. For our vets, Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green], maybe Andre [Iguodala], depending on what he decides to do, those guys have four rings and they’ve got nothing to prove,” Kerr stated. “So they can go out and just let it rip and play for the joy of the game and their natural competitiveness will take over. And I’m expecting for us to have a great season.”

Steve Kerr spent three years as a teenager living in Cairo, Egypt. This week, he made his long-awaited return to the city to help coach up the next generation of hoopers at #BWBAfrica. pic.twitter.com/22zuQ33k7y — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 31, 2022

While the team is still raring to go heading into next year, Kerr also admitted that winning year in and year out takes its toll.

Multiple Championships Takes a Toll

The Warriors won two championships in back-to-back seasons not to long ago, and they’ll be looking to do the same thing this season. However, Kerr said that moving into years two and three of title defense is a very difficult thing.

“I just think that by the third year, everything just catches up to you. The physical toll, the emotional toll, the spiritual toll, it’s just hard. You’ve got teams coming after you every single night. Great teams, great athletes, great coaches, plotting, scheming, it is exhausting to be on that mountaintop and having people try to knock you off every single day.

“Year 2, in my experience, there’s a lot of confidence, there’s a lot of joy, there’s a lot of energy and then Year 3, you’re like a marathon runner and the last couple miles, you’re just trying to get to the finish line and it’s tough to win that way,” Kerr explained.

On paper, the Warriors look as ready as ever to contend for another championship, but in reality, it’s never quite that easy.