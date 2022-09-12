Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Amid Contract Issues

Last season, the Golden State Warriors re-emerged as the best team in the NBA. For the last decade, they have worked to create an amazing team filled with top-tier talent. And while Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the three constants on the team, last year’s squad had extra talent around the edges.

Obviously, Curry, Thompson, and Green were still key pieces of the puzzle, they had a lot of help. Guys like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr., and Gary Payton II played huge roles. But none of them quite matched up to Andrew Wiggins.

In the NBA Finals, Wiggins was the second-best player on the team behind Curry. He’s entering the last year of his contract, however, and the Warriors can’t afford to pay him, Poole, Green, and Thompson in the next two years. However, according to head coach Steve Kerr, he’s been a perfect fit in Golden State.

“It’s just been a perfect marriage and we’re thrilled with him and I know he’s happy to be here. So excited to coach Wiggs again,” Kerr stated during an interview with Damon and Ratto of 95.7 The Game.

Wiggins is entering the final year of his deal and will need an extension next offseason. The Warriors will need to decide whether or not they need to extend him or Poole (if they choose to hang onto Thompson and Green), and that could end up being a difficult decision to make.

Kerr also discussed how well Wiggins played in the NBA Finals.

Wiggins Played Extremely Well in Finals

Throughout the Finals, Curry was the star of the show. However, not far behind him was Wiggins, who played a crucial role in taking down the Boston Celtics. Kerr praised him for doing all the dirty work when the team needed him most.

“He couldn’t have played that role any better in the Finals especially, but really throughout the playoffs,” Kerr explained. “The way he rebounded, the way he guarded the opponent’s best players, he was just awesome.”

Wiggins appeared in all 22 postseason games for the Warriors this past year, playing 34.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 46.9% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

He also added a tidbit about how well Wiggins’ playoff performance was.

Kerr Praises Wiggins’ Playoffs

Wiggins was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in the playoffs, ranked second on the team in rebounds, and played great defense all postseason. It was just his second postseason appearance and the first time he’s made it past the first round.

“Wiggs was so good and played such an important role and I think what you saw last year was a culmination of two and a half years being with this organization,” Kerr said.

When he joined the Warriors, Wiggins’ career was at its lowest. The Minnesota Timberwolves had given up on him. But now, he’s set up to be one of the most coveted free agents of the 2023 class (if the Warriors don’t re-sign him) and should be able to maintain his All-Star form headed into next year.