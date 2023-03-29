Steve Kerr Provides New Andrew Wiggins Update Ahead of Warriors Playoff Push

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Golden State Warriors. After bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy last year, they have failed to live up to expectations. Struggles winning on the road, a rough bench unit, and other uncontrollable issues have hurt their season.

The Warriors have also been hit by the injury bug this season, with guys like Stephen Curry and others missing serious time. And on top of all of that, Andrew Wiggins has missed significant time due to personal reasons.

However, head coach Steve Kerr recently provided a new update about Wiggins’ absence.

“Beyond that, once he’s back our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is,” Kerr said Tuesday via ESPN.

Wiggins last appeared in a game for the Warriors on February 13. In addition to that small tidbit, Kerr also noted that while Wiggins is still out indefinitely, there is still some hope he could return to the court this season.

“There’s hope but it’s I guess indefinite, it’s also appropriate because we don’t know,” Kerr said.

When he’s been out on the floor, Wiggins is one of the most important players on the Warriors. His two-way presence is crucial to their success on both ends of the floor, and without him, other players have had to step up in a big way.

The Warriors forward has appeared in just 37 games this season and has played 32.2 minutes per contest. Wiggins has averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 47.3% shooting from the field and 39.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins Comments

Wiggins’ absence has been frustrating for Warriors fans, as one of the team’s best players has been unable to be out on the court. However, during a recent edition of his podcast, Draymond Green sounded off on the way some people have reacted to his extended absence.

“I want to let you all know about how absolutely ridiculous most of you people are at life,” Green said on the March 21 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “The fact that a rumor about Andrew Wiggins — I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not here to confirm whether it’s true or not. I really don’t care, like it ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Draymond Green Defends Andrew Wiggins

In addition, Green made sure to make it clear that Wiggins’ absence is nobody else’s business but Wiggins’.

“You hear stuff like that, and you care for like him and her, like and their children,” Green said. “So I care from that perspective. But whether what y’all said is true or not really has no bearing on my life nor does it have any bearing on your life. The fact that people are so bad at evaluating basketball that you start to run with someone’s personal life, trying to decide why they’re not playing basketball. I’m not here whether to say it’s true or false. I don’t know — not my business. But point being, it’s not yours either.”