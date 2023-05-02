Steve Kerr Singles Out Anthony Davis Ahead of Warriors-Lakers Playoff Series

The Golden State Warriors are set to open up their Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Golden State will have their work cut out for them inside this series, as Anthony Davis has been dominant in the paint so far this spring.

Head coach Steve Kerr singled out Davis and his defensive presence, when speaking to reporters at Monday’s practice.

“I think you have to get a dose of realism,” Kerr said via the JER – Sports Journalist YouTube Channel. “You get in that game and, you know, watching film, like, ‘Ok, Davis is going to be at the rim. We got to be aware of his defensive presence.’ But then when you get out there it’s real. You can see it on tape, but you got to feel it in order to understand how to attack.”

Davis averaged an unreal 4.3 blocks per game in the Lakers’ first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kerr said that he’s been encouraging his players to be smart and pick their spots when attacking the rim.

“With shot blockers in general, if you have the angle, you try to get into their body so you don’t let them free to jump up and smother your shot. But we have to be smart offensively and not just go in and try to throw wild layup attempts over the top of them, because that’s what fuels their fastbreaks half the time.”

Play

Steve Kerr previews Game 1 & series vs the Lakers Reactions of your favorite team… sports, all the time! VIDEO WARRIORS 2023-05-02T05:38:53Z

On top of being an overwhelming force at the rim, the Brow has been able to score 20.8 points and grab 13.7 rebounds per game so far in the playoffs for L.A.

Stephen Curry Says Lakers Are ‘Huge Test’ for Warriors

Golden State was able to earn their date with the Lakers, comfortably winning Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, behind a record 50 points from Stephen Curry.

The 35-year-old wasted no time after the game, quickly shifting his attention towards the Lakers, during his walk-off interview. Curry called the matchup with L.A. a “huge test” for his Warriors squad.

“They’re playing unbelievable. All the pieces fit. It’s going to be a huge test for us,” Curry explained via House of Highlights on YouTube.

Play

Video Video related to steve kerr singles out anthony davis ahead of warriors-lakers playoff series 2023-05-02T13:47:10-04:00

LeBron James Praises Stephen Curry Ahead of Warriors-Lakers

Lakers star LeBron James had some big-time praise for Curry during L.A.’s Monday practice.

“He puts in the work,” James said via NBA.com’s Mark Medina. “When you put in the work, 9-time-out-of-10, you’re going to see results and he’s done that, throughout his whole entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he’s been able to accomplish on the floor. Not only on the floor, but off the floor too. It’s great to have people like that in this league that can set an example for generations to come.”

James and the Warriors have had plenty of run-ins during the playoffs. They’ve met four times in the NBA Finals, with Curry’s Warriors beating James’ Cleveland Cavaliers 3-out-of-4 times.

The King was asked why he believes he and Curry bring the best out of one another when they square off.

“We’re just two of the most competitive players to ever play this game,” he added. “We want to etch our name in the history books as much as we can, by playing and doing it our own way. Like I said, I have nothing but the greatest aspirations, the greatest respect for Steph.”