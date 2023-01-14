Steve Kerr Makes Bold Claim About Keeping Warriors ‘Happy’

The Golden State Warriors haven’t met the high expectations of their fans (and the media) so far this season. After winning the title last year, many expected them to attempt to repeat this year, but as things stand, they are fighting to simply remain in the Play-In Tournament race.

One of their biggest vices this season has been their play on the road. They are currently 4-16 away from Chase Center this year, which is one of the worst records in the league. However, they picked up an impressive road win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at the Alamodome. Afterward, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about their ball movement and how it can keep the team happy.

“Our whole game is about ball movement and sharing the ball, throwing it ahead,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re constantly trying to get our guys to understand the importance of ball movement, running to the corners in transition to give us space, so I liked that particular play. Ball movement leads to a lot of people being happy, and if they’re happy, they’re gonna play better defense. And they’re gonna rebound, and the locker room’s more fun. So I think passing leads to a lot of that.”

Helluva pass by Steph Curry to a rolling Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/XK1gMrQGlY — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) January 14, 2023

Golden State dished out 33 assists on 55 made baskets in their win over the Spurs. The ball movement helped eight of the ten guys that logged playing time score double-digit points, and the only two that failed to meet that mark were non-scorers – Draymond Green and Andrew Iguodala.

The Warriors were able to set their season-high mark in scoring against San Antonio, dropping 144 points. Jordan Poole (25 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (22 points) led the team in scoring coming off the bench.

Stephen Curry Mocks Warriors After Spurs Win

With their win over the Spurs, the Warriors snapped a three-game skid. It also broke a six-game road losing streak, and in front of a record-setting 64,000 people, no less. Stephen Curry mocked his team after the contest, noting that it only took the biggest crowd in NBA history for them to play well on the road.

“It was special from the jump,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area, reflecting on what it was like playing in the Alamodome. “Like, the long walk from the tunnel to get out to the court, the fans kind of lining the route to get out there, and then, just the vantage point. We came for practice yesterday, and you can feel how big the dome is. And there was excitement about what it would feel like with many people, and it delivered. It was awesome from the start. It was cool to see them recognize their 50-year history and all the great moments that have gone into this organization. The successes and championships that they’ve had. And you know, the greats that were in the building, Dave Robinson, Manu [Ginobili], Tony Parker, Avery Bradley, I mean Avery Johnson, sorry. It was awesome to experience. And, you know, takes 64,000 to bring our best road performance of the year.”

"It takes 64,000 to bring our best road performance of the year." 😂 Steph describes what it was like to play in front of a record-setting crowd pic.twitter.com/7RIS2laNJH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2023

Warriors Looking to Trade for Shooting & Size

As far as the Warriors’ title hopes, it seems as though they will need to add significant help at the trade deadline if they want to truly contend for a championship. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors are looking to add shooting and size at the deadline.

“With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources,” Poole wrote. “Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.”