Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Warriors’ ‘Biggest Issue’ This Season

It’s been a rocky road for the Golden State Warriors so far this season. They’re already 2-1, but one of their two wins wasn’t exactly as smooth as they had hoped. The Sacramento Kings mounted a massive comeback toward the end of their most recent game, and Steve Kerr was forced to put the starters back in the game.

Golden State still managed to pull out the win, but it was much more difficult than it should have been. Stephen Curry even commented on it after the game, saying he didn’t think he’d have to go back in during the fourth quarter.

At their most recent practice, Kerr was asked about some of the things the Warriors haven’t been doing well to start the year, and he pointed to one area of the game as the team’s biggest problem – transition defense.

“Transition defense is the biggest issue right now,” Kerr said. “There’s a total lack of focus in transition. We were really good last year, fifth in the league in transition defense points per possession. We’re 22nd right now, last night was abysmal. The end of the [Los Angeles] Lakers game was abysmal. The Denver [Nuggets] game, there were portions. So, we’re three-for-three on bad transition defense, so that’s the number one focus right now.”

Play

Steve Kerr practice report; Warriors face the Suns next Steve Kerr statement on Draymond Green: youtu.be/IMzGhqCjNLI Draymond is back with Warriors:youtu.be/CWMrsIaUsoo Draymond Green full press conference: youtu.be/lKI1EsfpOYI Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole: youtu.be/zlWEAeOWuy4 Bob Myers spoke about the altercation, here it is: youtu.be/K8ch30MA49I Steph Curry about the altercation: youtu.be/g3Gnf73YCUg ——————— Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you… 2022-10-24T19:53:54Z

Through their first three games, the Warriors are giving up the most points in transition in the NBA (31.3). As Kerr noted, they were a solid defensive team in transition last year, so they need to get back to where they were last season.

Kerr Explains Good Things

However, while the Warriors haven’t been great at defending teams in transition, there have been some things Kerr has liked. Namely, James Wiseman has been playing very well.

“There’s been a lot of good stuff, too,” Kerr stated. “So it’s important not to just focus on the negative. I think James Wiseman has been really good. It’s easy to see where he fits into the team, what his role is. He’s really catching on to what we’re trying to accomplish on both ends. He’s still got a lot of work to do, but we’re really happy with his development.”

James Wiseman finishes strong inside 💪#KiaTipOff22 Live Now on TNT pic.twitter.com/PxWtHT8yD5 — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2022

Wiseman has averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists through Golden State’s first three games, as the team has been using him as their primary backup center.

Kerr Compliments Warriors All-Star

In addition to Wiseman, Kerr also praised Andrew Wiggins, who just signed an extension with the team this offseason.

“I think Wiggins, this is the best I’ve ever seen Wiggs. He was an All-Star last year, he helped us win a championship, and I think he’s used that momentum that he gained a year ago to kind of springboard into this season. And I don’t think he’s ever looked more confident. Not only in his own game but with what we’re doing, with the way we play.”

Through their first three games, Wiggins has averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and according to Kerr, it’s the best he’s ever looked.

Golden State will hope to correct their transition defense issues while Wiseman and Wiggins simultaneously continue to play at a high level.