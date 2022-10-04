Steve Kerr Reveals Major Change With Warriors

Last year, the Golden State Warriors were forced to take things one step at a time. They headed into the season with high hopes, but those goals would only come to fruition if everything went their way. And despite their issues, they persevered.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both missed significant time, James Wiseman was out for the entire year, and Klay Thompson returned halfway through the season after missing over two years of NBA action. But as mentioned, they managed to figure things out along the way and eventually won it all.

This season, things will likely run a bit smoother, as everyone is back and healthy for the start of the year. However, according to head coach Steve Kerr, they are making some changes behind the scenes. With the changes in the coaching staff, they’ve adjusted their practice routine.

“So this year, what’s really different is our practice routine we’ve got with Mike Brown moving on to Sacramento, Kenny Atkinson and Jama [Mahlalela] kind of moving up the ladder, there’s a little different feel,” Kerr explained on a recent edition of Dubs Talk. “Some of the drill work is different, and I think the players like it. It’s just you can’t just do the same thing over and over again. And so I think constantly trying to evolve from year to year is important, and it’s something I always try to keep in mind.”

It may not seem like anything drastic, but it’s clear that Kerr believes in the importance of moving forward and changing with the times. With how young the current core is, that will only become more and more important.

He made note of this, also complimenting Golden State’s current staff.

Kerr Praises Warriors Coaching Staff

Accounting for his time as a player and coach, Kerr has ample NBA experience. Throughout his career, he’s managed to win nine championships. Five as a player and four as a coach. It’s safe to say that he’s had plenty of experience winning in the league.

He’s been able to use that experience to learn and adapt as time has gone on. Kerr mentioned how crucial adaptation is and also complimented his coaching staff in the process.

“You constantly have to be looking forward and staying up to date on what people are doing, “ Kerr said. “We have a really good young staff. We have a great collaboration. I’m taking ideas from everybody all the time.”

Here's Steve Kerr after Game 2 in Japan on the Warriors' veterans so willingly mentoring young players. Dubs' culture clearly thriving. "I think the communication between our vets and our younger guys is a product of the character of our older players. They're great people." pic.twitter.com/vVxE5l7MbF — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 3, 2022

In addition, the Warriors coach also recently spoke about Jordan Poole and how he fits in with the current iteration of the team.

Kerr on Poole’s Place in Core

For the past decade, Curry, Thompson, and Green have established themselves as one of the most dominant cores in NBA history. But after Thompson recently poked fun at Poole after beating him in a three-point contest, Kerr mentioned the importance of the youngster being welcomed into the team’s core.

“It’s healthy,” Kerr said (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic). “Jordan now is part of the group. You have to earn that by performing in the playoffs. I think that’s where the vets will really embrace you. But at the same time, you gotta back it up every year. I think there’s a healthy vibe right now of Jordan feeling like he’s a big part of the group, but the older guys still having fun with him.”

Kerr is one of the best coaches in the league, and his ability to adapt and change as the years go on is a big reason why.