Steve Kerr Issues Statement on Donte DiVincenzo After Warriors Lose to Hawks

For the entirety of the season, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to win on the road. They are 29-7 at Chase Center but just 7-28 in road games. For a team that won the NBA Championship just a season ago, that’s a startling drop-off in success.

That trend continued on Friday night when they dropped a road game to the Atlanta Hawks, bringing their current losing streak to two games. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke about their shot selection and overall play down the stretch.

He said that they are always going to live with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson taking threes, but he threw Donte DiVincenzo into the mix as well.

“We got Steph and Klay shooting threes. We live with that all the time,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think Donte had a good look as well. We had a couple of tough plays, but I think we had a couple of turnovers down the stretch as well. We had a couple of plays that we’d like to have back. But you can always say that at the end of every game. So, the main thing is we keep plugging away. We’re on to Memphis tonight and another game tomorrow night.”

With Draymond Green sidelined, the Warriors were short-handed. DiVincenzo stepped up and played a solid game. He ended the night with 18 points, three rebounds, and six assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Stephen Curry Delivers Frustrated Rant

Before their loss to the Hawks, the Warriors dropped a road game against the LA Clippers. After that loss, Curry delivered a frustrated rant on the team’s performance away from home this season.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

Kawhi Leonard Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

In addition, after the Warriors’ loss in LA, Kawhi Leonard spoke about what it was like to play against Curry, as the two players have not played against each other in multiple years due to injuries.

“Yeah, I mean, you already know what he can do,” Leonard said of Curry via The Sporting Tribune on YouTube. “He brings the best out of everyone on the floor. You have to stay tuned into his game, locked in at all times. Because one second, you’re not thinking about him. He’s going to come and make shots. So, yeah, it was great to see him back out there. It was fun.”