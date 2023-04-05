Steve Kerr Issues Statement on Donte DiVincenzo After Warriors Beat Thunder

The Golden State Warriors have gotten themselves into a tough spot. It’s been an up-and-down season, and the Warriors have had struggles winning on the road and putting out a consistent bench unit. Because of that, they are currently fighting to stay out of the Play-In Tournament.

On Tuesday night, they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are also fighting for their postseason lives. Golden State got big contributions from their bench unit, and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr showed love to Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody for their play.

“Moses and Dante off the bench were both huge,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Moses, I can’t say enough about this young guy. The way he has prepared and worked. He’s so mature. And over the last couple of weeks, you could really see the improvement and the confidence and the strength around the basket.”

DiVincenzo led the team in scoring off the pine against the Thunder. He finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Moody also played a huge role for the Warriors, putting up solid numbers off the bench. He ended the night with 13 points, five rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Stephen Curry Shows Love to Moses Moody

While DiVincenzo was impressive, Moody’s showing was even more impactful, considering how inconsistent his playing time has been this year. In addition to Kerr’s praise, Stephen Curry also spoke highly of Moody after the game, discussing how he and Jonathan Kuminga always stay ready no matter what.

“It’s just a matter of being ready [and] staying ready,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They’ve been asked to play a lot of different roles. Been in and out of the rotation. JK’s [Kuminga] obviously played a lot more recently and has proven that he’s taking that next step. It’s still [about] trying to put game after game together, and those guys, to be able to show up when we’re still missing wings [and] Klay [Thompson] goes down, they stay ready. For Mo [Moody], though, I think he saw enough Razorbacks out there. He felt like he was back in college for a little bit.”

Stephen Curry Discusses Warriors Playoff Chase

In addition, Curry recently joined “Steiny & Guru” of 95.7 The Game to discuss the Warriors’ playoff push.

“This year, we’ve had guys in a lot of different roles, some newcomers,” Curry said. “For us to be the champs and have to take everybody’s best shot all year, some self-inflicted wounds that we’ve had, games we should have won — with all that said, absolutely [we can make a title run]… I feel like we are a team that’s a force and when we’re locked in on the specific test of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series — obviously we need to get there and finish this year strong and hopefully stay out of the play-in [tournament] — that remains the same.”