Steve Kerr Unleashes Furious Rant Over Draymond Green Ejection

After an impressive five-game winning streak at home, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Despite the best efforts of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Anthony Lamb, and Ty Jerome, Detroit got the best of the Warriors.

The loss didn’t come without theatrics, though. Draymond Green was ejected in the final two minutes of the game after picking up a second technical foul. He was involved in an altercation with big man Isaiah Stewart, but the situation cooled down quickly. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr was furious, stating that the ejection was bogus.

“Do we have to call a double technical and eject a guy because two guys in a competitive league in the most competitive basketball game on earth — oh my, who knew they were going to get a little upset with each other,” Kerr said in a fiery rant.

Steve Kerr critical of decision to eject Draymond Green

Green’s ejection came at a pivotal moment in the game, as the Warriors were down by just two points. The loss was just Golden State’s third at home this year, where they now have a 17-3 record. On the road, however, they are a disappointing 3-16.

The veteran forward put up solid stats against the Pistons. In typical Green fashion, it was all about what he gave the Warriors outside of the scoring column. He ended the night with four points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor.

Meanwhile, four other Warriors players stepped up – Thompson, Poole, Lamb, and Jerome. Thompson ended with 30 points, Poole had 24 points, Jerome had 18 points, and Lamb had 17 points.

Draymond Green Discusses Jordan Poole’s Turnovers

While the Warriors have been playing great basketball as of late, Poole has been struggling with his turnovers. He’s been putting up amazing scoring numbers while Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins have been out, but he hasn’t taken care of the ball very well.

Green recently discussed this issue, but he said it’s not as bad as some people make it out to be. And while he said Poole could be more careful about not getting himself into traffic, he also stressed how important he’s been to the team lately.

“I don’t think he’s having bad turnovers,” Green said of Poole. “Sometimes, he’s getting caught in a crowd. But you have Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry out, so there’s going to be more of a crowd. He can do a better job of identify the crowd. But at the same time, we need him to play the way the way he is playing.”

Jordan Poole with another late game turnover. He now leads the NBA in turnovers this season with 135 pic.twitter.com/PUxu8eLgGT — dave (@nbadaves) January 5, 2023

Draymond Green Calls Warriors ‘Fragile’

Before Golden State turned things around a bit on their current homestand, they were in a bad place. Green called them “fragile” and talked about how important it is for them to stay mentally tough.

“You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are,” Green said, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “The only way to break them is by being mentally tough.”

After that streak, the Warriors went on a five-game win streak that ended with their loss to the Pistons.